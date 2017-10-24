Finance Minister Bill Morneau has an opportunity to bask in the glow of Canada's blowout second-quarter growth spurt today when he delivers the government's fall economic statement. Arguably, it couldn't come at a better time for the finance minister as he swats away conflict claims and attempts to quell the fury over its controversial tax reform plan. While leaks are pointing to a richer Canada Child Benefit, what Bay Street really wants is a roadmap to balanced budgets after the finance department warned in December Ottawa was staring at red ink into the 2050s.

Today, we'll frame our coverage around whether the finance minister can deliver what the investment community craves. Watch for special coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. ET, with a guest roster over the ensuing two hours including the likes of Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Perrin Beatty, Canadian Federation of Independent Business President Dan Kelly, Business Council of Canada CEO John Manley and former B.C. Finance Minister Carole Taylor. Plus, we’re expecting to speak with Morneau around 6:15 p.m. ET.

HBC TO SELL FLAGSHIP LORD & TAYLOR STORE

Major breaking news this morning from Hudson’s Bay Company. It’s selling its flagship Lord & Taylor store in Manhattan to WeWork for more than one billion dollars -- and planning even deeper integration with the upstart office-space provider. And there’s more. HBC will also raising $632 million in a preferred share sale to investment firm Rhone. All this as The Bay’s owner tries to fend off an increasingly-hostile activist investor campaign.

EDDIE LAMPERT ON SEARS CANADA’S DEMISE

Something we learned today: Eddie Lampert has a blog. And the billionaire Sears Holdings chairman published a post for the first time since 2014 in a bid to say his piece on Sears Canada’s demise. Specifically, he’s criticizing the company’s “risky and unwise” Sears 2.0 strategy and expressing disappointment for not getting a heads up before the company filed for creditor protection. See the full blog post here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-The Globe and Mail is reporting that talks this summer between Boeing and Bombardier included negotiations for the Seattle-based plane maker to take an ownership stake in the CSeries.

-West Fraser Timber says it took a $31-million hit in its fiscal third quarter as a result of preliminary U.S. duties

-Despite the aforementioned uproar, the Liberals managed to take a seat away from the Conservatives in a federal by-election yesterday in Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec.

-La Presse is reporting Quebec’s finance – not health – ministry will take the lead on its recreational cannabis rollout strategy. We’re requesting comment from the government.

TSX RECORD WATCH

Intraday: 15,943.09 (Feb 21, 2017)

Closing: 15,922.37 (Feb 21, 2017)

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: CN Rail, Caterpillar, General Motors, 3M, McDonald's, Texas Instruments, AT&T, Equifax

-9:30 a.m. ET: Senate Finance Committee starts hearing on Bill Morneau's tax reform proposals

-11:00 a.m. ET: University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy releasing report on U.S. tax reform

-12:00 p.m. ET: TMX Group CEO Lou Eccleston delivers speech in Toronto

-4:00 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau to deliver fall economic statement

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.