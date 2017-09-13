Apple CEO Tim Cook praised iPhone X yesterday as “the most advanced iPhone we’ve ever made.” It’s also pushing pricing boundaries – particularly so in Canada, where the top-end 256 GB iPhone X model is priced at $1,529. This begs some important questions:

-How many Canadians will view the thousand-dollar-plus price tag as a hurdle too high?

-How much will the carriers absorb through their subsidization models?

-Why are Canadians again getting a raw deal? U.S. pricing of the 256GB iPhone X model is $1,149. At current exchange rates, that converts to $1,394 and change.

JARISLOWSKY CALLS OUT BANK OF CANADA

In case you missed it in the build-up to the Apple reveal yesterday, famed Canadian investor Stephen Jarislowsky pulled no punches on BNN yesterday afternoon. At various turns he took aim at the Bank of Canada (for being “far too late” raising rates), government (for “killing entrepreneurship”), and warned the suddenly-resurgent loonie is the “most dangerous thing” facing Canada’s economy. He also shared an anecdote about a meeting with 20 entrepreneurs from Quebec where he told them “they’re not good entrepreneurs, because if they were they wouldn’t be in this country … the tax system now is far too high.” Lots to absorb.

LIBERALS HATCH BATTLE PLAN FOR FALL SESSION

After a full caucus meeting last week, today the federal Liberals wrap their cabinet retreat in St. John’s with the Fall parliamentary session set to begin next week. Taxes and NAFTA are presumably near the top of the agenda. We await Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks to the media later this morning for a better sense of what to expect when the House of Commons gets back to business.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-The International Energy Agency is boosting its oil demand growth forecast for this year to 1.6 million barrels per day, while warning Hurricanes Harvey and Irma will dampen U.S. demand growth in the third quarter.

-Ex-Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit told Bloomberg he thinks 30 per cent of bank industry jobs could be wiped out by technological advancement over the half-decade.

-Quite a fight building in Calgary as the NHL's Flames give up (for now, at least) on getting an assist from the city for a new arena. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is getting involved, telling residents "you need to make your voice heard if you think the city is moving in the wrong direction." Worth noting the Flames' ownership group includes oil patch titans Murray Edwards and Clay Riddell.

-Greece's energy minister said today the country will grant necessary permits for Eldorado Gold's Olympias project this week. Recall just two days ago the company warned it was prepared to suspend investment in Greece.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-8:30 a.m. ET: Statistics Canada releases census date on household income

-9:00 a.m. ET: Ontario Housing Minister Peter Milczyn and Toronto Mayor John Tory make announcement in Toronto

-11:30 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau holds media avail in St. John’s

-1:45 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds media avail in St. John’s after roundtable on tax plan

