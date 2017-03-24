TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline cleared a crucial hurdle today. The Calgary-based company announced at 7 a.m. ET that the U.S. State Department has signed and issued a presidential permit to proceed with construction. “We greatly appreciate President Trump’s Administration for reviewing and approving this important initiative,” CEO Russ Girling said in a statement.

It’s been a back-from-the-ashes story for KXL. This pipeline was left for dead in November 2015 by then-president Barack Obama. But Donald Trump made it a signature item – quite literally – four days after taking office. But it’s by no means mission accomplished. “There’s a lot of work to do,” Congressman Kevin Cramer told BNN in an interview. “A lot has changed in the United States in the last six or seven years with regard to protest movement. … I think you can expect a lot more of that.”

KEYSTONE ISSUES TO CONSIDER

- What about Nebraska? Can TransCanada overcome political hurdles in the state?

- Protests. Speaks for itself.

- Whither Energy East? What happens to TransCanada’s other controversial pipeline project if KXL sees the light of day?

- The stakes for Alberta and Saskatchewan. We’ll gather reaction from the two provinces.

- The stock. Does today’s announcement move the needle one iota?

The White House just announced Trump will discuss the Keystone decision with reporters at 10:15 a.m. ET. Watch for that live on BNN.

TRUMP DARES THE GOP

By the looks of things, the U.S. President is done negotiating and is ready to walk away from his healthcare reform plan if it doesn’t clear a vote in the House of Representatives today. Timing is unclear, as is the outcome. What is known, however, is that Trump is ready to move on with his agenda (ie, tax reform) if he doesn’t get enough support for the American Health Care Act. This will be our primary market driver today.

WYNNE MEETS WITH AUTO INDUSTRY

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is meeting with auto sector leaders in Toronto today. According to The Globe and Mail, this is all about strategizing ahead of NAFTA negotiations. We’ll send a reporter and chase principals

STAMPEDE TARP AUCTION

It’s the annual barometer of corporate sentiment in Calgary. The Stampede tarp auction had its peak year in 2012, when $4 million was raked in. But as go oil prices, so go the auction returns – and yesterday’s haul of $2.4M only narrowly edged out the $2.3M collected last year. Tara will bring us context with reports live from Stampede Park.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

China’s new ambassador to Canada indicates he doesn’t want human rights concerns or politics to get in the way of access to investments in Canada. Alicia will assign someone to chase Lu Shaye.

Another rough day for Air Miles. It’s notifying members that some cash miles have been stolen. This comes just a few months after it abandoned a plan to allow points to expire.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

- Notable data: Canadian CPI (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. durable goods orders (8:30 a.m. ET)

-Notable earnings: BRP, Power Corp.

- 8:05 a.m. ET: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard delivers speech in Memphis

- 10 a.m. ET: Wynne meets with auto leaders, plus media avail

- 11:15 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau media avail in Boisbriand, Quebec

- 12 p.m. ET: Bill Morneau delivers speech in Toronto

