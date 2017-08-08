A few months ago, TransCanada CEO Russ Girling stood virtually shoulder-to-shoulder with Donald Trump, shortly after the president lifted Keystone XL off its death bed. “I’ll call Nebraska!,” Trump declared, after Girling reminded POTUS his controversial pipeline still requires the green light in Nebraska. This week will go a long way to determining if state officials give TransCanada the go-ahead, as the Public Service Commission holds a five-day hearing on the pipeline’s proposed route. BNN will track developments. The biggest question of all might be whether or not TransCanada will have enough support from shippers even if it gets the state’s blessing.

SOFTWOOD DEAL 'ACHIEVABLE'

At least as far as our foreign affairs minister is concerned. “I do think an agreement … is absolutely possible and achievable and I can see the outlines of that agreement already,” Chrystia Freeland is quoted as saying during a media call yesterday. We’ll continue probing the prospect of a deal, and any sense of urgency to get it done before Canada, Mexico and the U.S. sit down to talk NAFTA next week.

HOME CAPITAL PREPARES FOR OSC HEARING

Tomorrow, Home Capital Group will aim to put the controversy from the OSC’s allegations of misleading investors in the rearview mirror. But before that hearing to finalize the proposed settlement, an auditor’s report that spells out what left HCG vulnerable to mortgage fraud is making the rounds. Watch for more on that on BNN.

CANADIANS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT DEBT IN LIFE-CHANGING SCENARIOS

A new survey today underscores Canadians' general lack of resources for managing unexpected costs. The Ipsos survey, conducted for MNP, shows only +/- 1/3 of Canadians would be able to handle major life events like divorce and job loss without taking on more debt.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Great Canadian Gaming has been halted since Thursday. Now we know why. It’s teaming up with Brookfield as the new operators of three gambling facilities in Ontario that generated more than $1 billion in revenue last year.

-Google has fired the employee whose internal memo on gender diversity went viral. The Wall Street Journal has identified the ousted employee as James Damore, and said he’s considering suing Google. Taken in tandem with the problems that have been plaguing Uber for months, there are important questions being asked about gender discrimination in the sector.

-The Wall Street Journal is reporting Uber co-founder Garrett Camp has notified staff that Travis Kalanick definitely won’t return as CEO. WSJ also reporting the list of CEO candidates has been whittled down to three. I requested the staff email from Uber.

-Data released overnight shows Chinese export and import growth both came in shy of estimates in July, at 7.2 per cent and 11 per cent respectively

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Franco-Nevada, Hydro One, Martinrea, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Valeant, Lions Gate, Walt Disney Co.

-10:00 a.m. ET: Nebraska Public Service Commission hearing on Keystone XL

