Thanksgiving didn’t bring any relief for the Liberal government amid an onslaught of criticism over pipelines and taxes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to calm the “heated debate” over Energy East this weekend, listing “market forces” that he believes compelled TransCanada to pull the plug on the controversial pipeline and swatting back at critics who he says are trying to stoke regional tension. That didn’t go over well with Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall. “We'll succeed when foreign tankers no longer unload oil at our coast. Nat'l pipelines:better for env & economy.Safer than rail #leadership,” he tweeted.

We'll succeed when foreign tankers no longer unload oil at our coast. Nat'l pipelines:better for env & economy.Safer than rail #leadership https://t.co/9rV9e4jfFM — Brad Wall (@PremierBradWall) October 7, 2017

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party is raging against the Liberals after the Canada Revenue Agency reportedly set its sights on retail workers, with a plan to treat certain employee discounts as taxable benefits.

We’ll chase reaction from the retail industry and take a step back to consider whether the double-barreled firestorm will linger as potential ballot box issues.

BNN launches week-long AI special Today, BNN launches week-long special coverage of the gold-rush mentality in the artificial intelligence sector as tech titans jockey for position, startups flourish, while industrial leaders wrestle with AI's potential. BNN’s Jon Erlichman has the details.

AI SPECIAL COVERAGE

Today BNN launches week-long special coverage of the gold-rush mentality in the artificial intelligence sector as tech titans jockey for position, startups flourish, while industrial leaders wrestle with AI's potential. Through it all, we'll follow the money flows and explain what's at stake for all of our everyday lives and the economy. And watch for special coverage throughout the week on BDAM as we explore AI's potential to revolutionize industries, work and lifestyles.

WAL-MART SHARES RISE ON SALES FORECAST

Wal-Mart shares are rallying in the pre-market ahead of the company’s meeting with the investment community later this morning. Already today, Wal-Mart announced a plan to open 1,000 online grocery pickup locations in the U.S. during fiscal 2019, and said it expects sales to rise 3 per cent in FY19.

CATALONIA DECISION DAY

Catalonia’s president is expected to address lawmakers around noon eastern, as Europe braces for the possibility of a declaration of independence.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Netflix is defending its $500-million spending plan for Canada. The streaming service aimed to address recent criticism in a blog post today, saying the recently-announced pact with the Canadian government wasn't made on the basis of a tax deal.

-The federal government said yesterday it has formally indicated its interest in buying F/A-18 fighter jets from Australia as Ottawa remains steadfast against buying Boeing’s Super Hornets as a result of the trade dispute with Bombardier.

-The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to sign a proposal today to undo the Obama Administration’s Clean Power Plan

-CP Rail is building out its presence in the U.S. Midwest with a partnership at an intermodal facility in Ohio

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian building permits (8:30 a.m. ET)

-9:00 a.m.ET: International Monetary Fund releases World Economic Outlook

-9:00 a.m.ET: Wal-Mart hosts investment community meeting

-11:30 a.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr attends Generation Energy Forum in Winnipeg, plus media avail

-2:00 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins speaks on panel at IMF annual meeting

-2:15 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau departs for two-day trip to Washington, D.C. (meets with Trump tomorrow)

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.