LOONIE CONTINUES GAINS

The Canadian dollar is building on yesterday’s gains after the Bank of Canada put markets on notice for an eventual rate hike. The loonie topped 75.4 cents US in early trading, taking it to the highest level since April. That’s thanks to Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins saying this yesterday in Winnipeg: “As growth continues and, ideally, broadens further, Governing Council will be assessing whether all of the considerable monetary policy stimulus presently in place is still required.”

Up for consideration:

-How much higher can the loonie go ahead of the Bank’s next decision on July 12? (Here’s what Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes is telling clients this morning: “What is striking isn't so much the tone however as the market reaction. That reflects underlying CAD bearish views and positioning and a sensitivity therefore to any upbeat news or signs of hawkishness. We think CAD is the cheapest of the four G10 dollars, and it's that valuation that gives it room to rally further over time (albeit probably after a pause now).”

-How will exporters manage the volatility?

-How much will this factor into the housing market? Will prospective buyers see this as one last kick at the can for the lowest of low rates?

-How will debt-laden Canadians manage?

-How long until the Bank raises rates? (Here’s TD Economist Brian DePratto’s take: “This speech may be sending a clear signal, but don't expect the Bank of Canada to hit the hike button just yet. A significant haze of uncertainty continues to hang over the economy…”

SEARS CANADA UP FOR SALE

Sears Canada is putting itself up for sale by forming a special committee and retaining bankers and lawyers to review strategic alternatives amid liquidity strains. Today, we’ll consider who could be among the interested bidders, the stakes for Sears’ landlords, why the retailer’s strategy hasn’t resonated with consumers, and how many other retailers could be on thin ice.

SHAW TO SELL VIAWEST FOR $2.3B

Shaw Communications is paying $430 million for some of Quebecor’s spectrum holdings in B.C., Alberta and Ontario. Shaw CEO Brad Shaw says the acquisition will “materially improve” his company’s Freedom wireless service. Shaw is also selling its ViaWest data centre unit for $2.3 billion.

CHRETIEN ON NAFTA

Our CTV colleagues in Montreal caught up with former Prime Minister Jean Chretien yesterday in Montreal. He didn’t mince words on the state of Canada-U.S. relations. “It’s kind of a crisis,” he said, while going on to add: “NAFTA is still there … it’s difficult to undo that … There will be bumps in the road, but there is always situations like that.”

MNUCHIN TAKES AIM AT FINANCIAL REGULATIONS

We’ll keep an eye on the U.S. banks today after the Treasury Department released its regulatory reform recommendations late yesterday, including adjustments to the Volcker rule and stress testing process.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The CMHC said in its Homeowners' Debt at a Glance report today that there are only "muted" signs of stress in Canada's mortgage market, including low delinquency rates in Toronto and Vancouver.

-Jean-Pierre Blais won’t be back for a second term as chairman of the CRTC. He told The Canadian Press he didn’t apply to continue in the role after his current mandate expires on June 17. We’ll try to get some insight from the government on when his successor will be confirmed.

-The federal government’s Canada Infrastructure Bank could face a test as early as today when Senator Andre Pratte gives notice of his motion to strip the CIB out of Bill C-44. Debate would begin later in the week. If the Bank isn’t bundled with the broader budget legislation it’s bound to face even greater scrutiny.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-8:30 a.m. ET: Ontario Housing Summit

-9:00 a.m. ET: CMHC releases Homeowners’ Debt at a Glance report

-10:30 a.m. ET: CAPP releases 2017 market forecast

-12:00 p.m. ET: Ministers scrum after cabinet meeting

-2:00 p.m. ET: Hudson's Bay Co. holds AGM in Toronto

-2:30 p.m. ET: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee

-FOMC starts two-day meeting

-Three-day Global Petroleum Show starts in Calgary

-Economic Forum of the Americas conference continues in Montreal

