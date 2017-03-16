It’s the morning after the hike that everyone saw coming … with the ripple effect still being felt in the markets. The Canadian dollar is sitting above 75 cents U.S. after the Fed’s bump to borrowing costs came with a more dovish tone than some market participants anticipated. Today we’ll keep exploring the spillover effect of U.S. monetary policy for Canadians. We’ve already seen one of the Canadian banks make a move on its mortgage rates, albeit in its U.S. unit. BMO’s Harris Bank division announced late yesterday it’s boosting its prime lending rate from 3.75 to 4.00 per cent, effective today.

What about the question of whether the Fed could fall behind? Janet Yellen underscored in her news conference yesterday that the Fed is still in accommodative mode, sitting below the neutral level of Fed funds rate (ie, a rate “where we are neither pressing on the brake nor pushing down on the accelerator.”) She then noted her central bank isn’t taking U.S. President Donald Trump’s fiscal policy into serious consideration just yet. “We have not discussed in detail potential policy changes that could be put into place and we have not tried to map out what our response would be to particular policy measures. We recognize that there is great uncertainty.”

No Trump tweets yet about the rate hike. He’s got bigger fish to fry with another travel ban setback. But we'll keep asking guests about the risk of a monetary vs fiscal clash in the U.S.

From the always-quotable SocGen morning analysis by Kit Juckes: “While I am quietly seething that the FOMC didn't come out with a more hawkish message and cast off their dovish clothes more convincingly, I can't escape the fact that the market just doesn't believe the message they're getting anyway.”

ALBERTA BUDGET

Less than one month removed from its last quarterly fiscal update, Rachel Notley's NDP government tables its 2017-18 budget this afternoon. Last we heard from Finance Minister Joe Ceci, he declared Alberta was "turning a corner" amid "green shoots in the economy." Back on that day, Feb. 23, oil closed at US$54.45. Yesterday it settled at US$48.86. Fluctuating crude prices will be a big part of the equation today. Tara Weber is in the lockup and will have full details when Ceci starts speaking around 5:15 p.m. ET.

BANK SALES CLAIMS

The deputy commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada walked The Close through the watchdog’s strategy as it prepares to embark on a review of how the banks are dealing with consumers in the wake of recent anonymous claims about aggressive sales tactics by alleged employees. Brigitte Goulard told Greg yesterday afternoon that if FCAC identifies potential breaches it will then launch a formal investigation – which could result in a penalty of up to $500,000. We should probably consider whether $500k makes a difference to the Big Five profit machines. We’ll replay that interview on The Street and continue the discussion today with Sarah Bradley at 12:15 p.m. ET. She’s the ombudsman for banking services and investments.

CANADA GOOSE IPO

The initial public offering proved to be even more of a windfall than the parka maker hoped for: $340 million after pricing the shares at $17 each, above the target range of $14-$16. While Canada Goose has been comfortably profitable in its last two fiscal years, is that enough to draw in investors? And what are the risks as the company looks to become about much more than its ubiquitous winter wear? Can it capture consumers' imagination, and money, by expanding spring, fall and outerwear apparel lines? We'll track the stock in its first day of trading. We had hoped to speak with CEO Dani Reiss today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Unfortunately, that interview won’t be happening for reasons beyond our control.

Canada Goose to IPO on Toronto, New York Canada Goose is making its stock market debut Thursday in Toronto and New York. BNN's Jameson Berkow tells us the details as well as why animal rights activist group PETA said its planning to buy shares of the winter jacket maker.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

- Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. housing starts (8:30 a.m. ET)

- Notable earnings: Transat

- 8 a.m. ET: Bank of England rate decision

- 10 a.m. ET: Transport Minister Marc Garneau makes “important aviation and public safety” announcement at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

- 11:05 a.m. ET: Bill Morneau participates in armchair discussion at Institute of International Finance G20 conference in Frankfurt

- 5:15 p.m. ET: Alberta government delivers 2017 budget

- Donald Trump expected to send budget outline to Congress today

- Kim Rudd, Parliamentary Secretary to Natural Resources Minister, in Nevada “to convey Canada’s importance … as a trade and investment partner.”

