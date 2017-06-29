LOONIE'S WINNING STREAK

The Canadian dollar is trading near its highest level since the start of February as investors place their bets ahead of a hotly anticipated Bank of Canada rate decision next month. The loonie reached a high of 76.89 cents US overnight. It hasn’t hit 77 cents since February 2. And it hasn’t closed above that threshold since September 2016. The currency has the wind in its sails thanks to the central bank’s top decision makers, who’ve been gearing up investors for higher rates.

The implied probability of a 25-basis-point bump on July 12 is hovering around 66 per cent. We’ll keep canvassing investors and economists for perspective on when the Bank will make its move, and insight on what it means for your money.

Don’t miss our interview with National Bank Strategist Stefane Marion at 2:30 p.m. ET. Not only does he think the bank will raise rates in July; he also told clients yesterday it’s time to go long the TSX.

HOME CAPITAL CLEARS KEY HURDLE AHEAD OF AGM

Home Capital Group holds its annual general meeting this morning in Toronto, still basking in the glow of Warren Buffett's seal of approval. The lender’s GIC deposit base hit $12.11B as of Tuesday, almost $100 million more than a week earlier. And this morning we had an important development: the TSX has conditionally approved the first tranche of Berkshire’s $400-million investment – which, we’ll recall, Home Capital claimed “financial hardship” in asking the exchange for an exemption from shareholder vote rules. While Home Capital has the world’s most famous investor in its corner and a pending settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission, there are still important questions swirling around the company. Like who its full-time CEO will be. And what the company’s earnings power will be over the long term. Paul will attend the AGM.

TEN YEARS OF iPHONES

Ten years ago today, Apple revolutionized the consumer electronics market. When the device launched, Steve Jobs heralded it as a "revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile device." A decade later, and after leaving countless rivals in its dust, Apple still has consumers eating out of its hand. We'll use this anniversary as an opportunity to look back at how Research in Motion failed to hang on to its perch atop the industry it pioneered, look ahead to what the next batch of iPhones will look like, and consider what Apple's next big thing could be.

TORONTO AFFORDABILITY AT WORST LEVEL

This probably shouldn’t come as a surprise, but housing affordability in Toronto is at the worst level ever, according to RBC. The bank’s economics team published its quarterly update today, noting it took 72% of median pre-tax income in Toronto to cover the cost of home ownership during the first quarter. “Housing affordability in Canada’s most populated area has evaporated at a disturbing pace,” according to the RBC report. Nationally, the rate is 45.9%.

CHRISTY CLARK AWAITS HER FATE

All signs point to this afternoon for a confidence motion in the B.C. legislature that will likely see Clark’s Liberal government defeated by the Green-NDP alliance. There will be some important housekeeping to attend to immediately: like selecting a new speaker. Then it’s on to putting the alliance’s policy platform into motion. Primary agenda items from our standpoint: Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion, the Site C hydro project, and housing. We’ll tee up the vote today.

U.S. BANKS REWARD SHAREHOLDERS

It was raining bank dividends and share buybacks in the U.S. yesterday after the Federal Reserve's Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review cleared all 34 of the banks' plans to return money to shareholders. With one outlier: Capital One has to resubmit its plan as a result of "weaknesses" identified by the Fed.

IN CONVERSATION WITH RONA AMBROSE

The former interim Conservative Party leader joins us at 3:00 p.m. ET for an extended conversation as our feature guest in BDPM. It’s the first time we’ve spoken with her since she left Parliament Hill for her new gig with the D.C-based Wilson Centre. We’re looking forward to getting her insight on the upcoming NAFTA negotiations.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-We'll keep an eye on shares of Electrovaya. Late yesterday the Ontario Securities Commission released a statement of allegations against the company and its CEO over "unbalanced news releases." A preliminary settlement has been reached, subject to Commission approval next month.

-Staples has agreed to a takeover by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for US$6.9 billion.

-Big news from the pharma retail sector. Walgreens Boots Alliance is scrapping its full US$17.2-billion takeover of Rite Aid. Instead, WBA will buy 2,186 of Rite Aid’s stores, along with three distribution centres and some inventory for US$5.18 billion. WBA will also pay a US$325-million termination fee to Rite Aid.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Nike

-Notable data: U.S. GDP (8:30 a.m. ET)

-10:00 a.m. ET: Home Capital Group holds annual general meeting in Toronto

-10:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Trade Representative’s NAFTA public hearing continues in Washington

-11:30 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau speaks to the media in Charlottetown

-1:00 p.m. ET: Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci holds news conference on province’s fiscal year-end financial results

-10th anniversary of Apple’s original iPhone going on sale

