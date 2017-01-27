The world is frantically adapting to Washington’s new leadership and BNN is the channel to watch today as we dig into the real story - yes, the money involved.

Two traditional allies sit down together at the White House when British Prime Minister Theresa May (who came into office after another political shock, the Brexit vote last summer) meets with new U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Financial Times says Britain is seeking “firm commitment from Mr Trump to a U.S.-U.K. trade agreement when Britain leaves the EU.” Trump’s advisors are apparently promising that they could “do a trade deal in a week” and are said to hope that a pact with Britain would be show that Trump is not averse to global trade.

We’ll be joined at 9:05 a.m. ET by Demetri Sevastopulo, the FT’s Washington bureau chief.

TRADE IMPLICATIONS

Glen Hodgson, senior fellow at the Conference Board of Canada, told us at 8:15 a.m. ET how Canada needs to be nimble to shield its trade relationship from Mr. Trump’s wrath. And check BNN.ca shortly for a feature piece by chase producer Ian Vandaelle, who addresses the statistic that 35 U.S. states have Canada as their largest export customer. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cited the figure, arguing that it’s “almost impossible to imagine any increasing of barriers.”

But Ian writes that “in reality, exports account for a small slice of the economic output of many of those states, leaving few with much skin in the game if Trump takes draconian trade measures.”

PIPELINE PLANNING

Trump’s support for the Keystone XL project has would-be builder TransCanada (TRP.TO) hailing the potential job creation in the United States. The company has promptly submitted a presidential permit application to the U.S. Department of State for approval.

BNN producer Terry Cain notes that yesterday’s news release from TRP uses a placeline of Houston rather than Calgary, where the company is based. We’re wondering if that’s part of an effort to daub the pipeline with some red, white and blue - defusing complaints that the project is mostly about letting Canada sell its oil and addressing demands from Mr. Trump for a bigger payoff for the United States. And now there’s some breaking news on another controversial TransCanada pipeline proposal. The National Energy Board just announced it’s going back to square one on the Energy East hearing process, voiding all decisions made by the previous hearing panel. We’ll have more details on this throughout the day.

FUNDING THE WALL

Talk of a 20 per cent tax on Mexican imports to help pay for a border wall has raised concerns in Asia, where sales to the United States are economically crucial.

Trump is sending a signal to Asian trade partners that “that if he’s doing this to Mexico imagine what he’s going to do to you when he comes knocking,” according to Carlo Dade, a specialist in trade and investment policy at the Canada West Foundation. Dade, who joins us at 9:45 a.m. ET, tells segment producer Adena Ali that he’s heard of Mexican companies looking to invest in Canada “as a result of what’s going on.”

On Commodities, we’ll tackle concerns that Canada’s energy patch could face a levy on shipments south of the border. At 11:20 a.m. ET, we’ll hear from Jackie Forrest, an energy researcher at ARC Financial. She says producers of light crude or synthetic crude may be most at risk because they compete directly with shale oil producers in the U.S. market.

BRE-X ON THE BIG SCREEN

We’ll take a look at Gold, a movie loosely based on the Bre-X gold scandal that saw the stock price of the Toronto-listed explorer climb north of $250 only to crash in 1997 when its Indonesian gold claims turned out to be a fraud.

At 10:30 a.m. ET, we hear from screenwriter John Zinman before film critic Richard Crouse gives us his take on a movie that so far won rather dismal reviews at 11:30 a.m. ET... They include one that mocks a snaggletooth affected by star Matthew McConaughey.

Finally, at 11:40 a.m. ET we’ll be joined by The Globe and Mail’s Andy Willis, co-author of The Bre-X Fraud.

Happy Friday!

