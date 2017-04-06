Today on BNN we’re savouring the delicious dilemma faced by politicians, especially in Toronto, as they pay lip service to the need to cool down runaway housing markets – while they weigh the risk of ticking off voters by actually driving down home prices.

“We're still trying to ensure we put nobody in harm's way,” says Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa, who has done little to address the situation other than calling on his federal counterpart, Bill Morneau, to act.

BNN Managing Editor Noah Zivitz notes that it’s almost a year since Morneau, who has tightened mortgage lending rules in a bid to cool speculation nationally, appointed a working group on housing. The federal minister now wants a meeting with Sousa, and Toronto mayor John Tory to talk about how they can restrain the Toronto-area market. “I am concerned that dramatic house price increases will have long-term implications for housing affordability and housing market stability,” Morneau said in letters to the other two leaders. Prices in the region are up 33 per cent in the past year.

The Toronto mayor is expected to respond to Ottawa’s letter today. He’s due to talk to reporters at 11:30 a.m. ET so stay tuned.

BARRICK TEAMS WITH CHINA

We’re also tracking the latest move by Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) to tame its debt load and generate cash for future growth by teaming up with China’s Shandong Gold in Latin America.

Shandong will acquire 50 per cent of Barrick’s big Veladero mine in Argentina, for US$960 million and form a “working group to explore” joint development of Barrick’s stalled Pascua-Lama project. They’ll also look into more opportunities in the El Indio gold belt on the border of Argentina and Chile, which hosts Veladero, and Pascua-Lama.

“Our ambition is to make Barrick a leading twenty-first-century company in any industry in any jurisdiction, and by definition, that means creating a distinctive, enduring, and trust-based relationship with China and China’s best companies,” Barrick executive chairman John Thornton proclaims.

We’re still trying to establish the regulatory status of Veladero after an problem last week and haven’t heard back from Barrick despite several requests. Reports last week said Argentina's San Juan province ordered Barrick to suspend some activities at the mine after a pipe carrying solution ruptured, the latest in a series of incidents.

One report said operations “have been suspended until further notice after another spill.”

Barrick said in a statement that the province “temporarily restricted the addition of cyanide to the Veladero mine’s heap leach facility” but “we do not anticipate a material impact to Veladero’s 2017 production guidance,” which the company has pegged at more than 700,000 ounces. RBC reckons the mine accounts for 14 per cent of the company’s production. Scotia said in February that Veladero represents nine per cent of the value of the company’s mining assets.

TRUMP-CHINA SUMMIT

China is also in the spotlight as investors await a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese leader Xi Jinping amid tension over trade and Taiwan. Signature Global Asset Management strategist Drummond Brodeur, a regular visitor to China, outlined the issues for us at 8:15 a.m. ET.

At 2:10 p.m. ET, we’ll get perspective from Michael Hirson, director of China at Eurasia Group, who warns that there’s little hope of rapprochement between the two.

FEEDER FODDER

Finally, on Commodities at 11:50 a.m. ET, we hear from the president of Supreme International, a maker of animal feeders. The Alberta company has been exporting its machines to the Middle East to nourish camels raised for their milk. Yup, camel milk.