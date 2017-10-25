Finance Minister Bill Morneau is swatting down any suggestion that the investment community only cares about seeing a path back to balanced budgets. “Do you really think that’s what Bay Street wanted,” he asked in turning the tables on BNN's Greg Bonnell after he asked why Ottawa didn’t deliver what so many guests told us they wanted in the lead-up to the fall update. “I would say for people on Bay Street, if they could invest in their business and show the kind of results that we’ve seen, they would be very positive.”

The Liberals’ fall update shows Ottawa’s bottom line is in much better shape than expected, albeit still mired in red ink with no sightline to balancing the books. Today, we’ll continue asking whether the federal government delivered what the investment community wants – and whether it has enough wiggle room in case of an economic shock. Here’s what some of the country’s top policy experts told us in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s update.

The most amazing thing of all to me in the Fall Economic Statement can be found on page 20 of the 74-page presentation. In documenting downside risks, there is zero mention of NAFTA. There’s a vague reference to “U.S. economic policies”, but no direct acknowledgment that the trilateral trade deal could be ripped up. Worth pausing to consider what the economic fiscal shock could be if the renegotiations go fully off the rails.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau on the fall economic update and state of the economy BNN's Greg Bonnell sits down with Finance Minister Bill Morneau to discuss his fall economic outlook.

BANK OF CANADA DECISION DAY

The implied probability of the central bank’s benchmark rate going up today is sitting south of 20 per cent. That said, Governor Stephen Poloz has never demonstrated an unwillingness to surprise the market. Expect the fall update and NAFTA to factor prominently into the line of questioning when Poloz fields questions at 11:15 a.m. ET. And take note of the dollar, which is trading lower for a fifth straight day.

Here’s what the economy has delivered since the bank’s last rate decision:

DATE DATA ACTUAL September 8 August labour force survey +22,200 jobs September 19 July manufacturing sales -2.6% September 22 August CPI +1.4% September 22 July retail sales +0.4% September 29 July GDP 0.0% October 5 August trade deficit $3.4 billion October 6 September labour force survey +10,000 jobs October 18 August manufacturing sales +1.6% October 20 September CPI +1.6% October 20 August retail sales -0.3%

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-CN Rail is sticking with its full-year profit forecast after third-quarter earnings that were basically in line with estimates. Worth noting the Q3 operating ratio deteriorated to 54.7 per cent from 53.3 per cent a year ago (lower is better).

-Moody's has lowered Bombardier's debt rating to B3 from B2, citing its debt burden, execution risk, competition and cash flow uncertainty. The debt ratings service also cut Bombardier’s outlook to negative.

TSX RECORD WATCH

Intraday: 15,943.09 (Feb 21, 2017)

Closing: 15,922.37 (Feb 21, 2017)

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Air Canada, Agnico-Eagle, Barrick Gold, Goldcorp, Suncor, Boeing, Coca-Cola, Norfolk Southern, Visa, Freeport-McMoran

-Notable data: U.S. durable goods orders

-8:30 a.m. ET: Statistics Canada releases census data on housing, immigration and Aboriginal peoples

-9:45 a.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds media avail in Ottawa

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases rate decision and monetary policy report (news conference at 11:15 a.m. ET)

-12:00 p.m. ET: University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy releases report on Alberta’s fiscal outlook

-12:00 p.m. ET: Nike hosts investor day meeting

