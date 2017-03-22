BUDGET DAY

Budget day at last. Fears on Bay Street of changes to tax rates. Donald Trump's administration creating uncertainty. Leaks from unnamed sources suggesting this will be a stay-the-course budget that kicks the can down the road on hotly-anticipated decisions.

By the end of the day, we should be able to assess whether the Liberals' plan puts Canada's economy, and our viewers' finances, on a stronger footing.

Not to be lost in all of this: the Liberals wasted little time breaking a key platform pledge. They campaigned on a plan to run "modest short-term" deficits of less than $10B in their first two years in office, and then balance the books in 2019-20. As of the latest fiscal projections, the Liberals were forecasting a $19.3B deficit in 19-20, with red ink spilling across their books for another three decades.

Our special coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET. If you’re not in front of a TV, you can watch it all live on BNN.ca.

Michael Hainsworth hosts, and Jon Erlichman will have live updates on BNN’s Facebook page. Greg Bonnell brings us all the breaking details from Ottawa when Morneau stands to deliver his budget speech in the House of Commons around 4:00 p.m. ET.

Guests include the likes of PIMCO head of Canadian portfolio strategy Ed Devlin, University of Calgary School of Public Policy tax expert Jack Mintz, Wellington Financial CEO Mark McQueen, and former AIMCo CEO Leo de Bever. We also expect to speak with Morneau around 1800 ET. There’s also a special budget edition of Market Call Tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. ET, with a trio of guests ready to answer your questions about what the budget means for your portfolio, the economy and tax strategy.

MARKET CALL TONIGHT HAS MOVED

BNN’s Market Call Tonight broadcast now begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

U.S. STOCKS COMING OFF WORST DAY SINCE THE FALL

Global markets are in the red this morning and futures are pointing to a weaker open after yesterday’s washout. Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.14 per cent, the most since Sept. 13. The S&P 500 dropped 1.24 per cent the most since Oct. 11. Context is everything: the Dow is still up 12.7 per cent since the election and the S&P 500 is up 9.6 per cent. I saw at least one market commentator assign blame for yesterday’s activity to investors digesting last week’s Fed decision. Most, however, seem to be pointing to uncertainty about Trump’s ability to get his healthcare reform through Congress.

CONDO KING WARNS TAX ON FOREIGN BUYERS COULD TRIGGER NATIONAL RECESSION

Toronto condo developer Brad Lamb is putting not just policymakers on notice, but also the entire country. “An investor tax would be an egregious error in policy,” he wrote in an email sent to unit owners in his buildings, “In Toronto … it could also precipitate a Canada-wide recession.” Yes, he’s got a vested interest. Still, there’s no disputing his expertise in the area. We’ll stress test his assertion and chase him for an interview.

KENNEY RAILS AGAINST ALBERTA CARBON REGIME

Recently-minted Alberta PC Leader Jason Kenney went to town on carbon pricing – and the idea that there’s much support for it in the energy industry -- in his conversation with Michael Hainsworth yesterday on The Close. “I can count on one hand the number of people [in the oil and gas sector] who support the carbon tax,” he said, adding that he’s met with “hundreds” of senior industry officials. But what about the likes of Suncor boss Steve Williams and CNRL Chairman Murray Edwards who stood in support when Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced her carbon regime? Kenney argues there was an “obvious quid pro quo for them.” We’ll run highlights from the interview this morning on BDAM.

TRICAN BUYING CANYON

We’ve got another deal in the oil patch. This time, in the services sector. Trican Well Service announced this morning it will buy Canyon Services Group in an all-stock deal valued at $637 million.

SEARS HOLDINGS WARNS ON ITS FUTURE

Lest there be any doubt about the state of Sears Holdings, the company’s filing with security regulators yesterday put a fine point on it. “Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.” While this raises a myriad of concerns for the mall owners where Sears operates in the States, we need to bring this back home. Sears Canada is its own entity -- but it shares a common bond with Sears Holdings via Eddie Lampert, who holds roughly 45 per cent of SCC’s stock directly and via his hedge fund, ESL Investments. We’ll also bring this back to what ex-Sears Canada CEO Mark Cohen argued yesterday on BNN: Sears Canada’s demise is “imminent”, and that presents an opportunity for a rival like The Bay.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Sotheby’s International Realty says sales of $1M+ homes in the Greater Toronto Area surged 87 per cent in the first two months of the year.

-McDonald’s Canada to start selling Big Mac sauce in grocery stores this spring.

-Dominion Diamond says it’s open to discussions with suitor Washington Corporations.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales (10:00 a.m. ET)

-Notable earnings: Freshii, Amaya Gaming, New Flyer Industries, Franco Nevada

-4:00 p.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau tables federal budget.

-4:30 p.m.: Saskatchewan government tables 2017-18 budget.

-4:45: Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa holds post-budget media avail

Every morning Commodities host Andrew Bell writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Noah Zivitz. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.