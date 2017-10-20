Bill Morneau is trying to turn the page on conflict of interest allegations. He’s vowing to divest his million shares in Morneau Shepell and put his other assets in a blind trust. That didn’t tame the rage from opposition MPs though, who still lambasted the finance minister during question period yesterday. Morneau hopes to put this all in the rearview as he prepares to deliver his fall economic statement next week. Today we’ll gather insight on what Bay Street will want to hear from him on Tuesday afternoon. Also worth pointing out Morneau Shepell shares drifted lower at the prospect of a million shares hitting the market.

INSIDE THE CSERIES CHANGE OF CONTROL

BNN's Paige Ellis is sitting down with Airbus CEO Tom Enders and Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare in Montreal this morning. Speaks for itself. Watch for this FIRST ON BNN interview on Business Day (we're expecting it around 9:45/10:00 a.m. ET). Interesting backdrop this morning, with Air Lease CEO John Plueger telling Reuters there’s still a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the CSeries, while suggesting it’s no sure thing the Airbus deal will close. Meanwhile, U.K. Business Secretary Greg Clark is in Canada today for meetings on the pact.

CONFUSION OVER BARRICK’S DEAL IN TANZANIA

Bit of an odd sequence of events unfolding for Barrick and its African subsidiary in Tanzania. Yesterday morning, Barrick announced a partnership between Acacia Mining and Tanzania that would see Acacia make a $300-million "good faith" payment to the country and split future "economic benefits" 50/50. A few hours later, Barrick released additional details in another press release. This morning, however, Acacia is saying in its own press release that it's "seek[ing] further clarification and as yet no formal proposal" has been presented to the company. BNN's Andrew Bell will follow the bouncing ball.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Another foreign player is getting cold feet in the oil sands. Thailand's PTT is shelving plans for its Mariana project after taking another writedown on the project. Details here.

-The Wall Street Journal is reporting Wal-Mart is close to a deal to sell Lord & Taylor apparel on its website. We’re asking HBC, Lord & Taylor’s parent company, for a statement.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: General Electric, Procter & Gamble, Schlumberger

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales, Canadian CPI, U.S. existing home sales

-7:30 a.m. ET: Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare and Airbus CEO Tom Enders deliver remarks at Montreal Chamber of Commerce event

-11:35 a.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Small Business Minister Bardish Chagger discuss tax reform plan in Waterloo, Ontario (plus media avail)

-12:45 p.m. ET: Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer delivers speech and holds media avail at Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce event

-3:15 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley holds media avail after speaking at Equal Voice luncheon in Calgary

-4:15 p.m. ET: Closing news conference at meeting of federal and provincial health ministers in Edmonton

-6:30 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Janet Yellen delivers remarks at National Economists Club dinner

