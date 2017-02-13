Don’t flip that dial: BNN is the channel to watch today as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits newly elected President Donald Trump in Washington, seeking expressions of harmony on the crucial trade ties vital to our nation’s economic future.

Canada has worked hard to establish good relations with the new administration and to make the visit work. One of the highlights will be a private lunch for the two in the White House. “This private lunch, on the second floor of the residence, is a big deal,” one source told The Globe and Mail’s Robert Fife.

Our own Jon Erlichman had the scoop on the leaders’ meeting with women executives at the White House, where they are expected to unveil a program to remove barriers for business women in both countries.

The guest list includes General Electric (GE.N) Canada CEO Elyse Allan and TransAlta (TA.TO) CEO Dawn Farrell.

Jon notes that Trudeau has made the advancement of women in the workforce a priority and that Trump’s meetings in the White House have included confabs with General Motors (GM.TO) CEO Mary Barra and Indra Nooyi of PepsiCo (PEP.N).

CRITICAL MASS

For Trump’s critics, however, that has not erased the memory of distasteful comments by the new president that came to light during the U.S. election.

Trudeau’s ministers have been at pain to remind the new U.S. leadership – headed by a president who campaigned on protectionist rhetoric - that the two countries’ trade relationship is vast.

But “most of the risk is on Canadian shoulders,” says former Liberal federal Minister Sheila Copps. “With our small population and integrated economy, Canada stands to lose the most in a trade war with Trump. Much of our interconnection, from the beginnings of the auto pact, to bilateral steel and lumber agreements, is dependent on stable political relationships between the two leaders.”

BNN ADVISOR EXAMINES WILLS AND ESTATE PLANNING

The tax man cometh

Family Feuds can get ugly

Helping clients when they need you most

DANGERS AND OPPORTUNITIES

A slate of high-profile guests on BNN today will walk us through the dangers and opportunities. At 8:45 a.m. ET, we heard from David Wilkins, former U.S. ambassador to Canada, who has praised Trudeau and his government for their diplomacy in refraining from criticism of Trump and his confrontational and controversial approach.

'Things look good for Canada' in Trump-Trudeau talks: Former ambassador David Wilkins, former U.S. ambassador to Canada tells BNN he thinks things look good for Canada's relationship with its southern neighbour as Prime Minister Trudeau meets with President Trump.

We are joined by at least two former ministers today. At 9 a.m. ET, former Liberal trade minister Art Eggleton gives his take on how Ottawa should stickhandle potentially troublesome files, which include softwood lumber and auto making. And Perrin Beatty, who served under Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and now heads the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, will tell us at Noon ET what Canadian corporations hope to see happen at the meeting.

CORDIAL RELATIONS

Meanwhile, La Presse reports that Mulroney “has played a leading role in the Trudeau government's efforts to establish a cordial working relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump and influential members of his new administration.”

We’re expecting to see the leaders hold a joint news conference at 2 p.m. ET. Trump, known for relishing the spotlight, will find himself competing with a Canadian leader who, as CNN puts it, “has charmed the world one selfie at a time.”

And, well, we can’t wait to see the handshake as Trump continues to light up the Internet with his sometimes eccentric style of greetings.

Every morning Commodities host Andrew Bell writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.