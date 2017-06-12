TECH SELLOFF SPREADS

Selling pressure is spreading overseas after the Nasdaq was de-FAANGed on Friday. The dominant tech stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google’s parent, Alphabet — all slumped three to five per cent in the last trading session of the week. A one-day blip before resuming their ascent? Or have investors decided they ran up too far, too fast? Either way, the stakes for the broader market are significant.

HOME CAPITAL RIDING SIX-DAY WINNING STREAK

The embattled lender’s shares closed out last week with a sixth-straight day of gains. The latest catalyst: A Globe and Mail report that Catalyst Capital Group proposed a recapitalization. Where all of this leads is anybody’s guess. But safe to say it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the speculation grows louder ahead of the company annual general meeting on June 29. Also in the headlines today: Globe reporting HCG’s Home Trust unit was ordered by OSFI in 2015 to bolster anti-money laundering controls.

GE NAMES NEW CEO

One of the most hotly-anticipated succession plans in the United States has been unveiled. Jeff Immelt will step down as CEO on August 1; he'll be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE's health care division. Immelt, who took over from Jack Welch on Sept. 1, 2001, will also hand over the chairmanship to Flannery on January 1, 2018. Plenty of analysis to come throughout the day.

BANKS TO DEFEND SALES PRACTICES

VPs from the Big Six will step before the House Finance committee this afternoon to field questions about consumer protection. All dots here can be connected back to the claims of aggressive sales tactics by anonymous alleged bank employees in CBC reporting. We’ll monitor the hearing.

ATTRACTING TOP TALENT TO CANADA

Ottawa launches its Global Skills Strategy today. It’s a program first announced in March, billed as facilitating “faster access to top global talent for companies doing business in Canada that are committing to bring new skills to Canada and create more Canadian jobs.” A primary component of the plan: two-week processing period for visas and work permits. Let’s juxtapose this against what’s happening in the U.S. with the H-1B visa and consider whether this gives Canadian companies a competitive advantage. Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains will discuss the plan at an event in Toronto this morning.

BNN Advisor

Vancouver: Housing concerns cross generations

Winnipeg and Saskatchewan: The loonie and U.S. protectionism weigh on Central Canada

Yellowknife and Whitehorse: The hurdles of northern living and aboriginal issues

UBER DAMAGE CONTROL

Uber's board of directors has reportedly decided to adopt all of the recommendations put forward by ex-U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder that are designed to shape up the company's corporate culture. The Washington Post is reporting the board will oust Senior VP Emil Michael. Meanwhile, while CEO Travis Kalanick's fate is being described as "unclear." We need to assess how Uber can move on and learn from recent controversies -- and how all of this sits with the ride-sharing company's investors.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Microsoft took the wraps off its new Xbox yesterday. We’ll run through the specs and strategy today. But there’s also an interesting pricing angle. At $599, it’s a relative steal for Canadians compared with the US$499 price south of the border.

-A new Equifax survey shows 78 per cent of Canadians who don't already own a home say they want to buy one, while the majority of non-homeowners (51 per cent) don't think they'll be able to afford one.

-26 Indigenous and environmental organizations have signed an open letter to 28 financial institutions urging them to cut ties with Kinder Morgan. "Mark my words, Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project will never see the light of day," said Stewart Phillip, President of the Union of the BC Indian Chiefs, in a statement. BNN's Tara will track this.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-8:45 a.m. ET: Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains discusses Global Skills Strategy in Toronto

-11:00 a.m. ET: Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna holds media call after G7 environment ministers' meeting in Italy.

-1:35 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins delivers speech ("Canadian Economic Update: Strength in Diversity") in Winnipeg. (remarks on BoC website at 1:20 p.m. ET)

-3:30 p.m. ET: House Finance Committee hearing on the banks

-Four-day Economic Forum of the Americas conference starts in Montreal (notable speakers today: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland at 8:30 a.m. ET, Finance Minister Bill Morneau at 9:00 a.m. ET, National Bank CEO Louis Vachon at 10:30 a.m. ET). Link to agenda.

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.