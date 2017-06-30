NHL PLAYOFFS BOOST CANADA'S GROWTH

Canada's economy fared exactly as expected in April. Statistics Canada reported this morning GDP rose 0.2 per cent in the month, bang in line with the average estimate of economists surveyed by Reuters. The Canadian dollar is hanging on to its gains north of 77 cents U.S. in the immediate aftermath of the data release. If you're looking for weakness, check out the 0.9 per cent decline for the manufacturing sector. At the opposite end of the spectrum, the arts, entertainment and recreation sector notched a 2.8 per cent gain (which StatsCan largely attributes to having five Canadian teams in the NHL playoffs). We'll have in-depth analysis of the data throughout the day; specifically, how it -- along with the 1030 business outlook survey -- will factor into the July 12 rate decision.

LOONIE HOVERS AROUND 77 CENTS

For economists that have balked at moving into the July hike camp, today’s data could be the swing factor. We’ve got instant analysis coming up with RBC Global Asset Management’s Eric Lascelles. And before that we have Manulife Asset Management Senior Economist Frances Donald, who’s calling for the Bank to hold until October, guest co-hosting The Street. We’ll also keep an eye on the BoC’s business outlook survey at 1030, which could be another important determinant for the bank ahead of the rate decision next month.

To help quantify how radically things have changed in the last week, the implied probability of the bank boosting the benchmark rate on July 12 is currently 69 per cent from 36.6 per cent last Friday. Over the same period the loonie has packed on more than one and a half cents.

MID-YEAR MARKETS REVIEW

The TSX enters the last trading session of the first half of 2017 in negative territory for the year. Yesterday’s 142-point loss helped nudge it to a 0.49 per cent negative return through the first six months, leaving it narrowly ahead of Croatia’s Zagreb index and nipping at Botswana’s market. Throughout the day we’ll do the tale of the tape for the first six months, and explain how names like Shopify (+95 per cent) and Sierra Wireless (+75 per cent) managed to lead the way, while MEG Energy (-58 per cent) and Cenovus (-53 per cent) fell behind. Plus, we’ll have a special second-quarter review on The Close today.

OTTAWA MULLS REGULATORY MODERNIZATION FOR ENERGY PROJECTS

The federal government released a discussion paper yesterday afternoon on regulatory options being considered for future energy projects. Among the measures being considered: requiring project proponents to engage in “early planning” with Indigenous peoples, various levels of governments, and other stakeholders. We’ll chase reaction to this today, and juxtapose it against the Trump administration’s plan to assert America’s “energy dominance.” The full discussion paper can be found here.

CLARK TOPPLED

Christy Clark’s Liberals have been pushed from power after a 16-year reign. The NDP-Green alliance got their way yesterday after the province’s lieutenant-governor gave them the green light to govern. Still some important details that need to be worked out: like who will serve as speaker, and what that means for confidence votes in the future. But, for now, we’ll focus on what we can expect from British Columbia’s next government on crucial issues like softwood, Trans Mountain, Site C, and housing.

CANADA 150

BNN heads toward the long weekend by celebrating this country's Top 40 under 40. The honourees were announced earlier this week; today, we bring you special coverage with past and present recipients. Don’t miss our conversations throughout the 10:00 a.m. ET hour with the likes of Flybits CEO Hossein Rahnama, Steam Whistle CEO Cam Heaps, Minhas Breweries Co-Founder Ravinder Minhas, Freshii Founder Matthew Corrin, Toronto Argonauts CEO Michael Copeland, and Postmedia Chair Rod Phillips. No better way to get perspective on what matters most to young Canadian business leaders.

Also as part of our coverage heading into the long weekend, BNN's Jon Erlichman did some digging on the whereabouts of the big-name Canadians who were tapped by the government to serve as Canada 150 ambassadors. Long story short: the jury is out on whether there’s much payoff from ambassador programs. Here is his story on BNN.ca.

And some good news for motorists: GasBuddy says fuel prices this weekend will be at the lowest level since 2010 (104.4 cents per litre). “With prices trending lower into the weekend, it may be time to put to rest the myth that gas prices go up for the holiday,” Dan McTeague said in a press release.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Home Capital continues to beef up its deposit base. GICs rose to $12.13 billion as of Wednesday, that’s $102 million above week-ago levels. The company also said late yesterday it’s selling a $252-million residential mortgage portfolio to an unnamed third party.

-I’m still fascinated by Quebec’s plan to launch a tender process for generic drugs in the province. Jean Coutu obviously has a lot at stake, but it’s by no means alone.

-Nike will be a stock to watch today. Its shares are rallying in the pre-market after it reported fourth-quarter sales and earnings late yesterday that topped estimates. It's also getting a lift after the company said it's launching a pilot project with Amazon.

-SNC-Lavalin said this morning it's launching an infrastructure limited partnership that will hold "mature" assets such as Vancouver's Canada Line. And it's already found a partner that will buy an 80% stake in the initial basket of five projects for $208 million.

-Warren Buffett is cashing in on his Bank of America bet. Berkshire Hathaway said this morning it's exercising warrants on 700 million BAC shares at US$7.14 each. Bank of America closed yesterday at US$24.32.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (8:30 a.m. ET), Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. personal income and spending (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. consumer sentiment (10:00 a.m. ET)

-1030 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey

