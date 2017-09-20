It’s not just a talking point. Now, even the OECD agrees Canada is on pace to post the strongest economic growth of any G7 country this year. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development pegs this country’s GDP at 3.2 per cent this year, far outstripping all our G7 peers (Germany is number two at 2.2 per cent). This morning we’ll scrutinize whether Canada’s economic outlook can live up to the hype. Probably worth pointing out ex-StatsCan Chief Economist Analyst Philip Cross argues not. And we’ll get unique perspective this morning when ex-Bank of Canada Governor David Dodge speaks with Jon and Amber at 8:30 a.m. ET.

FED DECISION DAY

The U.S. Federal Reserve releases its rate decision and updated forecasts this afternoon. On the former, there’s virtually a universal expectation for no change. On the latter, we’ll see whether the Fed is sticking with its outlook for one more rate increase this year. The main event, though, will be any new details on the central bank’s plan to start winding down its US$4.5-trillion balance sheet. Recall we already know the basic strategy. The question is when the Fed will start the process.

Canadians are divided over Ottawa's plans to change the way small businesses are taxed, according to a new Angus Reid Institute poll. The survey finds small business owners are more concerned about some changes over others.

BREAKING DOWN THE TAX FIGHT

A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute underscores the spectrum of opinion regarding Bill Morneau’s plan to tighten tax rules for private corporations. Overall, 43 per cent of small business owners say the clampdown on passive investment would have no impact on their business, while 42 per cent say there would be a negative impact. Going one layer deeper: 55 per cent of small business owners with five or more employees say there would be a negative impact, while business owners with fewer employees are far less likely to fret a negative impact.

Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch hopes to get in on cannabis sales business.

COUCHE-TARD 'MONITORING' CANNABIS SECTOR

The convenience store chain’s CEO is keeping the door open to getting his company into the recreational marijuana retail business. “Cannabis is a sector we’re monitoring,” Brian Hannasch told BNN yesterday afternoon. “We think we’re very good at serving the community, very good at managing age-restricted sales … So if the governments believe we can play a role in that we’d love to engage.” He went on to caution he’d want to make sure Couche-Tard’s brand isn’t jeopardized. See the full interview here.

BOMBARDIER WALKOUT

Bombardier workers will walk off the job in Toronto this morning to rally against Boeing’s trade dispute with the Canadian transportation company. "Boeing's hypocrisy on government support needs to be called out," said Unifor Local 112 President Scott McIlmoyle in a press release. Be that as it may, we’ll assess the strategy.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Shares of NYX Gaming are trading 107% higher, as of 10:10AM ET, after the company agreed to be taken over by Scientific Games for $775 million.

-Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan is taking the supply-demand imbalance into its own hands, announcing on Wednesday it will curtail production at its Allan and Lanigan facilities. The company isn't quantifying the number of temporary layoffs related to the production adjustments.

-Barrick Gold Founder Peter Munk has announced a $100-million donation to the Cardiac Centre in Toronto that bears his name, calling it a “debt to repay” after Canada opened its doors to his family. This is largest gift ever made to a hospital in Canada.

-The Alberta Energy Regulator said late yesterday it’s responding to a report of 123 dead birds at the Fort Hills oil sands mine

-ThyssenKrupp and Tata Steel announced a memorandum of understanding today to combine their European units in a 50/50 JV.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. existing home sales (10:00 a.m. ET)

-9:30 a.m. ET: Transport Minister Marc Garneau attends autonomous vehicle demo in Ottawa

-9:35 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau participates in panel at Global Business Forum in New York

-11:25 a.m. ET: Trudeau speaks with Melinda Gates at Goalkeepers conference in New York

-11:30 a.m. ET: Bombardier workers stage walkout in Toronto

-12:30 p.m. ET: RBC CEO Dave McKay attends ribbon cutting ceremony for ONRamp startup center at the University of Toronto

-1:30 p.m. ET: Trudeau speaks at WE Day in New York

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision and updated forecasts

-2:30 p.m. ET: Fed Chair Janet Yellen holds news conference

