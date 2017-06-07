OECD calls on Canada to do more to cool hottest housing markets

OECD CALLS FOR MORE GOVERNMENT ACTION ON HOUSING

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development says Canada hasn't done enough to cool its hottest housing markets. The OECD notes in its new economic outlook that higher interest rates would help — but responsibility shouldn't rest entirely with the Bank of Canada.

"Greater use should be made of macro-prudential policies, particularly tools such as debt-to-income constraints under which a national rule is more restrictive in regions where house prices are inflated relative to fundamentals," the OECD wrote today.

It's also calling out recent moves by B.C. and Ontario: "Some short-term reprieve in house price growth is likely, but speculation-fuelled price increases may resume and the expansion of rent control risks discouraging the supply of new rental housing."

The housing commentary was by far the most interesting aspect of the OECD report, which otherwise anticipates economic growth will "ease" next year and flags many of the risks we talk about every day.

SUPER THURSDAY EVE

One more sleep until the ECB/U.K. Election/Comey trifecta. And drama around the latter is escalating. Multiple reports this morning that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions offered to resign. And The New York Times is reporting the former FBI director told Sessions he “did not want to be left alone with the president.” (that’s the NYT’s words, not a direct Comey quote).

LIVE ON LOCATION

BNN's Paige Ellis will be reporting live from GMP Securities' trading floor this morning, where all trading commissions will be donated to charity. We're looking forward to speaking with CEO Harris Fricker around 8:45 a.m. ET, among other interviews.

BNN Advisor

Vancouver: Housing concerns cross generations

Winnipeg and Saskatchewan: The loonie and U.S. protectionism weigh on Central Canada

Yellowknife and Whitehorse: The hurdles of northern living and aboriginal issues

CANADA STILL PREFERRED ENERGY SUPPLIER: POLL

A new survey shows Canada is still a preferred energy supplier. Twenty-four per cent of respondents to the Ipsos survey said they'd prefer to get more oil from this country -- putting Canada at the top of the list, slightly ahead of Saudi Arabia. The survey also shows 41 per cent of Americans would prefer to get more energy by Canada. Should be pointed out the survey was conducted on behalf of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, with a sample size of 22,000 respondents globally. We'll sift through the details today.

OBAMA IN MONTREAL

The former U.S. president took aim at the current U.S. president without naming him. Barack Obama arguably got his biggest pop last night from the crowd of Quebec’s business and political elite when he said the U.S. will only have a “temporary absence” from the Paris climate accord. We expect to speak with Gaz Metro CEO Sophie Brochu, who led the Q&A with Obama, around 9:45 a.m. ET.

Obama also made the case for clean tech — and helping workers in at-risk industries develop the skills they need to make the transition. He pointedly refused to comment on whether Canada is doing enough, saying he isn’t sufficiently familiar with the framework here. We ought to assess that.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t in the crowd. Instead he had his own private meeting with Obama afterward.