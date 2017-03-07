The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development is warning markets have run away from fundamentals. "The positive assessment reflected in market valuations appears disconnected from real economy prospects," the OECD writes in its latest economic outlook, going on to caution "the financial market response to the increase in rates ... may not be smooth."

Should investors care about the OECD’s warning?

Also today, the OECD is leaving its global growth estimates unchanged for the next two years, while bumping up its outlook for Canada this year by three-tenths of a percentage point to 2.4 per cent; albeit while citing the run-up in home values and noting, "as past experience has shown, a rapid rise of house prices can be a precursor of an economic downturn."

HUNTER TO CSX SHAREHOLDERS: SHOW ME THE MONEY

CSX has struck a deal to bring Hunter Harrison on board as CEO. But the agreement comes with a catch: Harrison will quit if shareholders don’t bow to his compensation demands. Namely, he wants US$84 million to cover what he gave up when he left CP Rail. A couple basic questions to consider in our coverage today:

Is Hunter worth it?

Why is CSX leaving that decision up to its shareholders?

4 ways to hire better and keep staff happy in 2017

WHAT’S MOTIVATING CHINESE DEMAND FOR CANADIAN REAL ESTATE

Sotheby's International Realty Canada has teamed up with Juwai.com, China's international real estate portal, on a new report that peels back the layers on Chinese appetite for Canadian housing. The data shows Toronto as the most searched city in Canada (with demand outpacing Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Ottawa – combined). As for the motivation, education is most cited among enquirers looking at options in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal; while investment was cited as the motive in roughly a quarter of enquiries for homes in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. Full details on the report coming up on The Street with Sotheby's Canada's CEO.

CANADIAN UTILITIES’ U.S. SHOPPING SPREE CONTINUES

Just last week, Fortis CEO Barry Perry told us his cohorts will likely hold off on any Stateside deals until the tax landscape is cleared up (“Until we figure that out, I think firms are going to be a little bit skeptical of acquisitions,” to quote him directly). Somebody forgot to tell Gaz Metro, which today announced it is buying Maryland-based Standard Solar for an undisclosed sum. “Solar energy is a thriving industry in the U.S. … With Standard Solar's expertise and existing platforms, as well as our company's long-term growth strategy, we are poised for success in the U.S.,” Brochu said in a statement. We’ll chase her.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

- Notable earnings: Baytex Energy, Gibson Energy, Aecon, DH Corp

- Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance

- 9 a.m. ET: Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa makes announcement at LCBO

- 10 a.m. ET: Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources releases a report on transition to low-carbon economy

- 10:30 a.m. ET: Mortgage Professionals Canada news conference in Ottawa re. impact of new rules

- 5:30 p.m. ET: IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers speech in D.C. on the economic imperative of empowering women

- PDAC continues in Toronto

- CERAWeek continues in Houston. Notable speakers today: Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih (9:50 a.m. ET), BP CEO Bob Dudley (10:25 a.m. ET), ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance (11:20 a.m. ET), OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo (1:20 p.m. ET)

- U.S. Energy Information Administration releases short-term energy outlook

