What you need to know before the opening bell: July 31, 2017

Oil briefly traded above US$50 per barrel this morning for the first time since May as crude aims to carry its momentum into the end of the month. Indeed, WTI has rallied more than six per cent since the end of June. While some of that can be pinned on recent U.S. dollar weakness amid uncertainty about President Donald Trump’s ability to execute on his policy agenda, there have also been some glimmers of hope as American stockpiles have dropped in each of the last four weeks. Today, BNN will gather sentiment on the key commodity, assess implications for Canada’s economic outlook and sentiment in Alberta, and gauge investor sentiment.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS BUYING SCRIPPS NETWORKS

We've got some Monday M&A. A big cable deal in the States, with Discovery Communications agreeing to buy Scripps Networks -- home to HGTV and Food Network, among other stations -- for US$11.9 billion (including debt, the total value hits US$14.6 billion.) And closer to home, Spin Master is buying flying disk maker Aerobie. Terms weren't disclosed.

INVESTORS BRUSHING OFF GEOPOLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS

We’ve got a stew of geopolitical developments to sift through, none of which seem to be having much of a market impact with European stocks trading marginally higher.

-U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted his disappointment with China yesterday after North Korea’s latest missile test. Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, says her country “is done talking about North Korea.” Japanese PM Shinzo Abe today told reporters. “International society, including Russia and China, need to take this seriously and increase pressure.”

-Russian President Vladimir Putin said the U.S. needs to cut its diplomatic staff in his country by 755 in retaliation for the latest round of Congressional sanctions.

-At least 10 people were killed in protests over yesterday’s vote in Venezuela, in which the government says 8 million+ cast ballots to elect a new powerful assembly. The process has been criticized as a power grab by President Nicolas Maduro.

BANK TRADING SLUMP SPREADS TO CANADA

Spotty capital markets revenue was the big storyline in the U.S. bank earnings season that just wrapped up. The narrative is holding up as we get the first glimpse at how lenders fared in Canada in the latest quarter. HSBC Bank Canada’s Global Banking and Markets’ profit dropped 28% in the second quarter. The bank attributes that to a “favorable fixed income trading transaction in the prior year and lower equity underwriting activities.” Total profit rose 36% in the quarter thanks to an improvement in its oil and gas loan book.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

- It’s practically been an AMA with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter since the Model 3 party late Friday. “Focus now is on getting out of Model 3 production hell,” he wrote. Adding later that people probably don’t want to hear about his “terrible lows and unrelenting stress.”

-Great conversation starter in today’s Globe and Mail as Shane Dingman reports on why BlackBerry could soon lose the grip on one of its most prominent client bases: Canadian government employees.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Cara Operations, Precision Drilling

-Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw material price indices (0830)

-8:00 a.m. ET: Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains showcases autonomous vehicle technology in Windsor, Ontario

-10:15 a.m. ET: Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne makes announcement and speaks to the media at Queen’s Park

-5:20 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan speak to media in Williams Lake, B.C.

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.