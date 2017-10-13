The head of enforcement at the Ontario Securities Commission says his entire industry is wrestling with how to deal with short sellers. “We’re all struggling with the short-selling issue,” Jeff Kehoe told BNN in an interview. “Short selling by its very nature is not an evil. Short selling is a very useful tool … [but] the ‘short and distort’ is a completely different animal.” His remarks come after a series of high-profile shorts against Canadian companies, including Home Capital Group and, most recently, Shopify. Watch for the interview with Kehoe here, and we’ll gather reaction throughout the day.

SEARS SEEKS GO-AHEAD TO LIQUIDATE

Sears Canada is back in court today, as its court-appointed monitor seeks the go-ahead to start a full liquidation next week that will serve as a precursor to the ultimate closure of 131 stores and 12,000 job losses. BNN's Paige Ellis will be there as the story develops this morning. And we’re expecting to hear from ex-CEO Ron Boire at 12 p.m. ET.

TRUDEAU: CANADA WON’T ABANDON NAFTA TALKS

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to rip up the trilateral trade deal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is committed to NAFTA renegotiations. “We will not be walking away from the table based on the proposals put forward,” he said yesterday alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. While the PM is ready to grind it out, check out what experts told BNN's Jameson Berkow about the what-if scenario.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Variety was first to report the news that Amazon has suspended Roy Price, the head of its entertainment division, amid sexual harassment allegations, criticism of ties to Harvey Weinstein, and broader concerns about Amazon Studios’ day-to-day business.

-Samsung Electronics Vice-Chairman Oh-Hyun Kwon is resigning, citing an "unprecedented crisis" at the company.

-Interesting call on oil by S&P Global Platts analyst Gary Ross. He’s quoted by Bloomberg as saying “sentiment killers” like electric vehicle and shale are killing investment, potentially propelling oil to US$80/barrel over the next couple years.

-U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver his long-awaited remarks on the Iran nuclear deal today at 12:45 p.m. ET. There are multiple reports he won’t certify the agreement, but also won’t immediately ask Congress to sanction the country.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Wells Fargo, Bank of America

-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. retail sales, U.S. consumer sentiment

-9:00 a.m. ET: OSC holds roundtable on review of women on boards and in executive positions

-10:00 a.m. ET: Sears Canada back in court

-12:45 p.m. ET: Trump delivers remarks on Iran nuclear deal

-5:00 p.m. Et: Canadian innovation and economic development ministers hold news conference after meeting in Vancouver

-Fourth round of NAFTA renegotiations continues in Arlington, Virginia (runs to Oct. 17)

-G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Washington

