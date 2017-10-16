Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to brief his colleagues in a caucus meeting this morning in Ottawa before adjustments to his tax reform proposal are announced to the public later this morning alongside the prime minister. Among the items that could reportedly be announced: a lowering of the small business tax rate and new parameters on proposed restrictions for income sprinkling and passive investment in private corporations. Morneau’s office is declining to comment in advance. Watch for the announcement at 11:30 a.m. ET; we’ll gather reaction this afternoon. And, go figure, today’s also the start of small business week.

CANADIAN EXECS BULLISH ON ECONOMY DESPITE LOOMING RISKS

Our new C-Suite survey shows Canada’s top executives are hopeful about this country’s economy, albeit mindful of risks on the horizon. Ninety-two per cent of respondents say they expect the economy will grow over the next 12 months. Nevertheless, Sixty-four per cent say they’d oppose another rate increase from the Bank of Canada. On other hot button issues: 60 per cent say higher minimum wages in Ontario and Alberta will have a negative impact on their respective economies; 41 per cent say it’s likely the U.S. will seek to terminate NAFTA. Watch for extensive C-Suite coverage throughout the day.

TSX INCHING BACK TOWARD HIGH

Worth pointing out the TSX Composite Index is getting closer to another big, round number. It closed last week within less than 200 points of 16,000. More importantly, it’s within less than 150 points of all-time intraday and closing highs.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-No comment yet from Bombardier on the Bloomberg report that it’s considering options for its aerospace unit, including the possible sale of its Q400 and CRJ businesses.

-Cannabis Wheaton is staking out its position for the looming legalization of recreational marijuana, announcing a partnership with an unnamed "large convenience store group" that operates 350 stores and kiosks across the country. Wheaton will grant the group warrants to buy up to 1 million shares at a price of $1 each for five years.

-Fortis said today it's raising its quarterly dividend to 42.5 cents per share from 40 cents. The utility company is also targeting six per cent dividend growth through 2022.

-Transport Minister Marc Garneau said yesterday a drone made contact with a Skyjet flight approaching Jean Lesage airport in Quebec City last week. Garneau has previously said this is precisely the type of “nightmare scenario” that keeps him up at night.

-We’ll keep an eye on shares of Lululemon today after they fell sharply late Friday on a Bloomberg report that Amazon is considering introducing its own private-label line of athletic gear.

-U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said yesterday the biggest surprise in the U.S. economy is inflation (or lack thereof), while adding her “best guess is that these soft readings will not persist.”

-General Motors announced late Friday it has reached a tentative settlement with its striking workers in Ingersoll, Ontario. Workers will hold a ratification vote later this morning.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Netflix

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions

-8:00 a.m. ET: Liberals hold caucus meeting in Ottawa

-10:30 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases business outlook survey

-11:30 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau makes announcement alongside Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Small Business Minister Bardish Chagger in Stouffville, Ontario

-Fourth round of NAFTA renegotiations continues in Arlington, Virginia (runs to Oct. 17)

-Mayoral election in Calgary

-CRTC starts four-day hearing on licence renewals for TV service providers (agenda here)

