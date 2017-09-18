It’s back to business in the nation’s capital today. Prime Minister Trudeau and his cabinet are heading into the second half of their mandate with a number of hot-button issues front and centre. At the top of the list is the Liberals' proposed tax changes, ongoing NAFTA negotiations and their push to legalize marijuana. We’ll get you up to speed on what to expect as politicians return to the Hill and get back into daily debates on legislation and question period.

TRUDEAU TO HOST U.K. PRIME MINISTER MAY

Prime Minister Trudeau will welcome U.K. PM Theresa May in Ottawa today. Their meeting will focus on trade relations between the two countries, but they are also expected to discuss the ongoing dispute between Boeing and Bombardier. This comes as the Globe and Mail reports Boeing is promising to spend $18-billion in Canada’s aerospace industry over the next decade if Ottawa goes ahead with a deal to buy 18 Super Hornets from Boeing. Ottawa has said it will not go ahead with this deal so long as Boeing maintains its trade complaint against Bombardier.

UNION WORKERS AT GM'S ONTARIO PLANT ARE ON STRIKE

Unifor says its members at a General Motors auto assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., went on strike at 11 p.m. ET Sunday after it failed to reach a tentative agreement with the car marker.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Global markets are starting the week on a positive note ahead of U.S. President Trump’s speech at the United Nations and a Fed meeting later this week.

-The Bank for International Settlements says Canadian debt is running well above its long-term average indicating financial market stress.

-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is in Washington to deliver a lecture at IMF headquarters at 11 a.m. ET

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions

-Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane delivers speech in Saskatoon (2:15 p.m. ET, remarks on bank's website at 2:00 p.m. ET)

-U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer discusses trade priorities at Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington (11:00 a.m. ET)

-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney delivers lecture at IMF headquarters in Washington (11:00 a.m. ET)

-Fall session of Parliament begins

-U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to meet with Justin Trudeau

-Kinross Gold to release Tasiast phase two feasibility study

