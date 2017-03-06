“There certainly is a risk-on feeling,” declares Lundin Gold President Ron Hochstein in the opening seconds of Andy’s PDAC primer report. And that pretty much sums up the mood at this year’s edition of the world’s biggest mining conference. We’ll stress test whether the jubilation is justified for principals and investors alike.

CANADA’S FULL-COURT PRESS IN U.S. CONTINUES

Rachel Notley and Al Monaco are in the U.S. today. Justin Trudeau and Jim Carr will follow later in the week. Canada’s efforts to get its message out continues in Houston at CERAWeek, the annual gathering of the most influential players in the energy industry. Our contingent will almost certainly be making the case against and border adjustment tax, while simultaneously trying to sell the world on the oil sands. But will anyone notice when you’ve got players like the Russia and Saudi energy ministers in attendance? Jameson Berkow is picking this up.

TRUMP IMMIGRATION WATCH

A couple of items here. First, the U.S. is temporarily suspending expedited processing of H-1B visas, effective April 3. This is the visa program for employers looking to bring highly-skilled workers into the States. It's a capped system with the number of applicants swamping the available number of visas. Jon Erlichman will pick this up for The Street. Secondly, we need to watch for Donald Trump's new travel executive order. According to multiple reports, it could be signed as early as today – with Iraq no longer included among the list of countries on the ban.

FOR THE BANKING FILES

Chicago-based PrivateBancorp now says it will put CIBC's US$3.8-billion takeover offer to shareholders for a vote "on or about" May 4. Recall the deal was previously supposed to be voted on in December, but the meeting was scrubbed as Bancorp's stock ran up, up, and away in the wake of Donald Trump's election win. CIBC boss Victor Dodig said as recently as the bank's Feb. 23 earnings call that he'll be "disciplined" and "patient." Today we'll press the issue and seek insight on whether CIBC should hold, fold or raise.

Also for the banking file: the Bank for International Settlements (colloquially known as the central bank for central banks), is warning in its new quarterly review that financial stability risks are rising in Canada. Paul Bagnell will explain.

CHINA SETS LOWER GROWTH TARGET

Beijing is dialing down growth expectations for this year. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced at the National People's Congress yesterday that the growth target for this year is 6.5 per cent, compared to a range from 6.5-7 per cent last year. Li cited the "overriding importance" of stability and warned of "more complicated and graver situations" because of developments around the world. BNN will bring our coverage back home and consider the opportunity for Canada to get closer to China as the countries explore the possibility of a bilateral trade deal.

TORY QUASHES HYDRO ONE SPECULATION

An emphatic denial from the mayor’s office after Reuters reported Hydro One is in talks to buy Toronto Hydro for upward of $3 billion. “I can confirm that no discussions are taking place with respect to the sale of Toronto Hydro to anyone,” Tory said in a statement over the weekend. Still, Reuters isn’t backing down on its story, while adding the city is exploring other options for the utility -- including a possible IPO. Paige Ellis will pick this up, explore other options for Toronto to finance its infrastructure needs, and ask analysts about growth options for Hydro One.

BUDGET WATCH

There’s speculation the federal government will soon announce the budget date. Look for a web primer from Greg Bonnell as soon as the date is known.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

- 11 a.m. ET: International Energy Agency releases five-year market outlook

- 11:30 a.m. ET: Derek Burney presentation in Ottawa “Canada in the World of Trump”

- PDAC starts in Toronto

- CERAWeek conference starts in Houston. Notable speakers today: Enbridge CEO Al Monaco (1 p.m. ET), Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak (2:35 p.m. ET), Exxon CEO Darren Woods (3 p.m. ET), Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (6:40 p.m. ET).

