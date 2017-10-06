The gloves are off in the political fight over TransCanada’s decision to give up on its controversial Energy East pipeline project. “Something needs to change,” Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said in a no-holds-barred statement. “For the west to continue on like this in our federal system is the equivalent of having Stockholm syndrome.”

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr swatted back when we spoke with him. “I don’t think there’s much in it for the country to have regions pitted one against the other.” But that genie is already out of the bottle."

Today we’ll explore the inter-region friction that’s boiling over and also consider the risk tensions could get even worse if Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Expansion project gets stuck in legal limbo.

MORNEAU AIMS TO QUELL SOME TAX REFORM FEARS

Finance Minister Bill Morneau made it clear in our interview with him that the Liberal government is prepared to make changes to its controversial tax plan for private corporations.

“You don’t start into a consultation period and say, ‘We’re going to listen to you but we’re not going to make any changes.’ That would be absurd,” he told us. He acknowledged specific concerns from small business leaders that the proposals will make it more difficult to invest in their operations, and also said it isn’t the government’s “intent” to make intergeneration farm transfers more difficult. Today we’ll see if his remarks are doing anything to soothe anxiety.

CHOPPY CANADIAN JOBS REPORT

Canada’s economy added 10,000 jobs in September in a distinctly lopsided employment report. 112,000 full-time jobs were created. 102,000 part-time jobs were lost. Men aged 25-plus saw 15,600 positions cut; while 23,800 jobs were created among women aged 25-plus. And Ontario was the only province to notch significant gains (34,700).

COMMERCE LEAVES BOMBARDIER HANGING

We originally expected the U.S. Commerce Department to announce its preliminary anti-dumping duties against Bombardier yesterday. Late in the day, Commerce punted the decision to today. So, we’re still in wait and see mode to see the proposed second round of CSeries tariffs.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

Aritizia says it’s on track to hit long-term targets after it swung to a second-quarter profit as revenue rose 10.2 per cent ... but, it’s warning recent warm weather is hurting third-quarter same-store sales.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

Labour force survey (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. non-farm payrolls (8:30 a.m. ET)

