We’ve got more profound insight this morning into what motivated the Bank of Canada’s first rate increase in almost seven years. CTV’s Omar Sachedina sat down with Governor Stephen Poloz for an in-depth conversation about the decision and outlook. Among the highlights:

“We should remember that the economy consists not just of people with mortgages, but also people with assets who for a long time have had really low interest rates,” Poloz said, when asked if Canadians can expect to see rates rise again this year. “So it’s a complicated process. There’s enough uncertainty around where the economy is relative to its potential – given the length of this downcycle – that we need to be very cautious and think through each time.” We’ll bring you that interview today.

We’re of course also tracking the ongoing market reaction to the bank’s upbeat tone. The loonie is building on yesterday’s gain that saw it shot up by a full cent against the U.S. dollar.

Other Bank of Canada storylines we’re delving into today:

-The Big Six (and then some) are passing along the full 25-basis point move via their prime rates. Which means Canadians with variable rate loans can expect to pay more for their debt. Pattie Lovvett-Reid and Paul Bagnell will explain what this means for your money and the banks’ bottom lines.

- NAFTA. How much of a risk is this to the bank’s outlook? Next week we expect to see America’s formal objectives for the negotiations. Tomorrow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes his message to a high-powered meeting of U.S. governors. Jameson will explain what’s at stake.

SEARS BACK IN COURT

Sears Canada will return to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice today for a so-called “comeback” hearing regarding its restructuring plan under CCAA. This needs to be a human story first and foremost. Yes, it will seek approval for a potential sale and investment process. But much more importantly: the cost to retirees, who could see some of their benefits suspended. Paige will be there and we expect to hear from a lawyer representing former Sears employees.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

- Royal LePage’s quarterly home price report is pinning year-over-year home price growth at 13.8%. Realtors never waste an opportunity to point out real estate is local. So worth flagging the situation in Toronto. Royal LePage says “sanity” has returned to the GTA, while one of Soper’s colleagues thinks there will only be a “temporary lull” in sales as a result of Ontario’s intervention. We’ll speak with Soper at 0830 ET about this and the Bank of Canada’s rate decision.

- The International Energy Agency said today OPEC compliance with its own production cuts “appears to be slipping” to 78% last month from 95% in May. The IEA also believes U.S. shale will “reassess its prospects” due to recent prices.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable earnings: Cogeco, Delta Air Lines

- Notable data: Canadian new housing price index (8:30 a.m. ET)

- 9 a.m. ET: Sears Canada to seek approval from Ontario Superior Court of Justice for plan to suspend certain retiree benefits, among other matters

- 10 a.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers second round of semi-annual Congressional testimony before U.S. Senate Banking Committee

- 11 a.m. ET: U.S. Congressional Budget Office releases report on U.S. President Donald Trump's budget proposal