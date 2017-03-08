Pressure is mounting on both sides of the border to improve female representation in boardrooms. In Canada, the Shareholder Association for Research & Education is targeting four companies (Restaurant Brands International, Morguard, Canfor, Constellation Software) with formal proposals to improve balance in the boardroom. And in the U.S., State Street is using its clout to push for more women in director roles at the companies it invests in. Today, on International Women’s Day, we focus on the push for stronger diversity.

Some pertinent data from the Canadian Securities Administrators’ report last September on board representation:

12 per cent of directors among issuers surveyed are women

55 per cent of issuers have at least one woman on their board

18 per cent of directors among companies with $1B+ market caps are women

23 per cent of directors among companies with $10B+ market caps are women

We’ll shine a spotlight on this issue throughout the day. Paige will attend a Rotman panel on the #GoSponsorHer campaign. And watch for Pattie Lovett-Reid and Amber Kanwar’s blogs on BNN.ca.

BUDGET COUNTDOWN

With the federal budget set for March 22, we can now officially start the clock on Ottawa to deliver its fiscal plan for steering Canada’s economy through the uncertainty emanating from D.C. Today, The Street gets insight from Laurent Bank Chief Economist Sébastien Lavoie on what he expects from Budget 2017. We’ll also take advantage of our access to executives to find out what they want from Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

MARKET CALL TONIGHT IS MOVING

Starting Monday, March 20 BNN’s Market Call Tonight broadcast will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

CANADIAN DOLLAR DRIFTS AWAY

No relief for the loonie as its slide continues. Just about a month ago, the currency was trading close to 77 cents U.S. Today, it’s sagged below 74-and-a-half cents, putting it at the lowest level since early January.

B.C. LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR UBER LAUNCH

Christy Clark’s government announced a basket of policy measures yesterday as the province prepares to have Uber and other ride-sharing services launch by year-end. Among the policies: the provincial government will invest in the taxi industry to give it an assist amid the imminent disruption, while ordering a level playing field on safety requirements. Is it enough to stave off the same type of conflict that has raged in Toronto and other cities? Jon Erlichman will pick this up.

B.C. says Uber, other ride-sharing services will be available by December The British Columbia government said Tuesday that ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft will be available in the province by the end of 2017. BNN’s Jon Erlichman has the details.

CANNABIS STOCKS HAMMERED

A bunch of forces conspired to drive down cannabis stocks in Canada yesterday. First, there were the class-actions filed against Mettrum and Organigram stemming from the pesticide scare. Then Bill Blair, the parliamentary secretary to the federal justice minister, suggested he’s not going to rush the legalization process. Jameson Berkow will walk us through the damage.

MARKET MOVERS

Friday brings non-farm payrolls and the labour force survey. Tomorrow we get the ECB rate decision. In the interim, today we’ve got China trade data to consider, with imports coming in well above estimates.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

- Notable earnings: Seven Generations, Linamar

- Notable data: Canadian housing starts (8:15 a.m. ET), Canadian building permits (8:30 a.m. ET)

- 7:30 a.m. ET: U.K. Chancellor Philip Hammond delivers budget speech.

- 8 a.m. ET: Rotman School of Management panel on #GoSponsorHer

- 12 p.m. ET: Arlene Dickinson, IBM announcement in Calgary on Canadian entrepreneurship

- 1:30 p.m. ET: Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous announcement re. supporting women entrepreneurs

- 2:30 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley media call on mission to Texas

- CP Rail CFO Nadeem Velani (8 a.m. ET) and CN Rail COO Mike Cory (12:15 p.m. ET) among presenters at CIBC Industrials conference.

- PDAC continues in Toronto

- CERAWeek continues in Houston. Notable speakers today: Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné (1:50 p.m. ET), Continental Resources CEO Harold Hamm (3:10 p.m. ET), Chevron CEO John Watson (4:45 p.m. ET), Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr (5:15 p.m. ET)