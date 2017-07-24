Second quarter earnings season kicks into high gear this week in Canada. Results from CN Rail, Barrick Gold, and Suncor are just a few of the names investors will be eyeing closely for clues on the health of Canada’s transportation, mining and energy sectors. The results come on the heels of the Bank of Canada’s first rate hike in almost seven years reflecting its confidence in the economy. However, this isn’t spilling over into the markets as the S&P/TSX composite index is virtually flat for the year. Will Q2 earnings provide the boost investors are looking for? We’ll put that question to the experts.

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS BOOST BID FOR TEMBEC

Rayonier Advanced Materials is raising its offer for Tembec by 17 per cent to $4.75 per share. Tembec’s two largest shareholders support this higher offer. They were against the original offer saying it undervalued the firm.

CONSERVATIVES UNITE IN ALBERTA TO TAKE ON NDP

Over the weekend, Alberta’s Wildrose and PC Party members overwhelmingly voted to merge and form the province’s new United Conservative Party. The move spells trouble for Notley’s NDP government. However, the new party has many kinks to work out to show it can really unite the right. There will be a leadership contest with a vote happening on October 28th. Producer: Sarah

#BoycottSearsCanada

Sears Canada is facing a PR nightmare as the company moves ahead with its liquidation sales. The retailer’s social media page has been flooded with comments from people vowing not to shop at Sears. The hashtag “BoycottSearsCanada is gaining traction on Twitter. Sears Canada is operating under court protection from creditors and began liquidation sales at stores slated to close on Friday.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-IMF hikes view of Canada 2017 GDP to 2.5 per cent from 1.9 per cent

-Wells Fargo will face renewed scrutiny after reportedly releasing sensitive client data for thousands of accounts belonging to high net clients

-U.S. President Trump’s son-in-law and trusted advisor Jared Kushner is scheduled to meet behind closed doors with the Senate Intelligence Committee

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: PrairieSky Royalty, Alphabet, Halliburton

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. existing home sales

-Joint ministerial monitoring committee meets in Russia to discuss OPEC/Non-OPEC production cuts

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by BNN Assignment Editor Alicia Harvey. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.