Tributes are pouring in after the untimely passing of former Suncor CEO Rick George. Here’s some of what his contemporaries and the next generation of industry leaders are telling BNN:

“ It is indeed sad to hear that a great leader of our industry has passed - he earned and deserved great respect for his leadership of Suncor.” – Former TransCanada and Talisman CEO Hal Kvisle

“His work to transform the oil sands into a world-class reserve that powered the Canadian economy for much of his tenure should long be remembered and cherished by the many Canadians who benefited from his passion and foresight.” – TransCanada CEO Russ Girling

“He was an oil sands pioneer and a fearless voice for our industry. … He made an enormous contribution to Alberta and to Canada and he will be greatly missed.” – Cenovus CEO Brian Ferguson

In the days ahead, we’ll continue gathering perspective on his legacy inside the oil sands and beyond.

HOME CAPITAL REASSURES INVESTORS ABOUT ITS FUTURE

Home Capital Group wants depositors, borrowers and investors to have faith that it’ll be around for the long haul. “There is no longer material uncertainty that casts significant doubt as to the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern,” it said late yesterday while announcing it swung to a larger-than-expected loss in the second quarter. Not sure anyone is going to get too hung up on EPS versus estimate. There’s much bigger stakes here:

Like its strategy under new CEO Yousry Bissada.

Analysts and investors told us in recent days they want to see some clarity and specificity on Home Capital’s post-crisis strategy. They’re going to have to wait a while longer, as the company said Bissada and management will spend “the coming months … reassess[ing] business plans and set new strategic goals and objectives.”

And its funding and lending plans.

What we know for now is that Home Capital intends to “cautiously increase lending activity.” Even so, those juicy interest rates Home Capital’s subsidiaries have been offering might not be around for much longer. The company said it “will look to reduce deposit interest rates to more sustainable levels … [which may] consequently constrain growth of mortgage originations.”

And the risks.

While Home Cap is attempting to quell any fears about its future as a going concern, it’s warning expenses will likely remain high due to “scrutiny from a wide range of stakeholders.” It also warned yesterday there would be “a material impact on the Company’s business strategy going forward” if OSFI proceeds with its proposed new rules on uninsured mortgages (formally known as the B-20 guideline).

All that said, worth also pointing out that its provision for credit losses ticked lower in the second quarter. The big question for us today on BNN will be whether Home Capital is doing enough to restore any still-shaken confidence among investors, borrowers and depositors.

DON’T MISS THESE INTERVIEWS

Another day of big-name guests on CEO. Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz joins us at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss her company’s latest results, the uncertainty surrounding NAFTA, and what she intends to tell Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland as a member of her advisory council leading up to the negotiations. Canaccord Genuity Daniel Daviau is with us at 9:30 a.m. ET for unique capital markets insight. B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver joins Commodities at 11:20 a.m. ET to discuss his role as kingmaker and perspective on the outlook for pipelines, LNG and softwood. SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce speaks with Michael Hainsworth on The Close at 4:45 p.m. ET about the quarter and outlook. And the always-candid Jeffery Tonken is with us at 8:40 a.m. ET to discuss Birchcliff’s asset sales earlier this week. I have no doubt we’ll also get his perspective on Rick George’s legacy.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The definition of headline risk: “EDC backed Bombardier sale to Zuma allies,” reads the top of A1 in today’s Globe and Mail, which reports on leaked emails that are said to show Export Development Canada provided financing for a luxury jet sale to a tycoon with links to South Africa’s president. We’ll seek comment from principals.

-More fallout from the misery aboard Transat flight 157 earlier this week. The Canadian Transportation Agency said late yesterday it ordered the airline to explain the six-hour delay in Ottawa on Monday. We’ll chase the CTA’s CEO. – Producer: As assigned by Alicia

-Sears Canada announced its first high-level departure since it filed for CCAA, with Anand Samuel quitting the board of directors.

-Tesla shares are rallying in pre-market trading after the automaker reported a smaller-than-expected second-quarter loss, forecast deliveries will rise in the second half of the year, and amped up anticipation for the Tesla Semi Truck. As usual, the big issue for Tesla is managing the risk of production bottlenecks.

-Sierra Wireless is pushing deeper into the Internet of Things with a US$107-million all-stock takeover of Numerex.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: BCE, Canadian Natural Resources, SNC-Lavalin, Gildan Activewear, Enbridge, Industrial Alliance, Seven Generations, Resolute Forest Products, Cott, RioCan, Open Text, Fairfax Financial, Hudbay Minerals, Kraft Heinz

-Notable data: ISM U.S. services index (10:00 a.m. ET), U.S. factory orders (10:00 a.m.ET)

-7:00 a.m. ET: Toronto Real Estate Board releases July sales data

-7:30 a.m.ET: Bank of England releases interest rate decision

-8:30 a.m. ET: Home Capital earnings call

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.