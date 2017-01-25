On BNN today we’ll explore the real roadblocks that still face Keystone XL after the U.S. President’s decision to invite TransCanada (TRP.TO) to reapply to build the controversial pipeline.

The company still needs permits from the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to navigate federal waters and lands, any of which could be legally challenged by opponents. It also must win approval from Nebraska.

We’ll be joined on Business Day at 10:05 a.m. ET by former Enbridge (ENB.TO) CEO Patrick Daniel.

He told us in November that the Republican sweep of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives in November would “de-politicize pipelines to certain extent.” But he also said Canadian gripes about U.S. politics stalling the project are a case of ignoring the plank in our own eye. “It’s been pretty hard for us to complain about the U.S. not approving the XL pipeline when we can’t get projects approved in our own country.”

The decision by former U.S. President Barack Obama to reject the project was frustrating for then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper. He just tweeted that it’s a “great first step by President Trump in the advancement of #KeystoneXL, stronger resource development means a stronger economy.”

At 10:20 a.m. ET, we’ll be joined by Alberta Energy Minister Margaret Ellen McCuaig-Boyd. Her boss, Premier Rachel Notley, welcomed Trump’s move but stressed again that she’s more focused on pipelines that travel to the Canadian coast.

And don’t miss BMO analyst Randy Ollenberger on Commodities at 11:10 a.m. ET. We’ll explore the implications of Keystone XL for Canadian oil sands producers but also the threat of a U.S. “border adjustment tax.” Colorado-based energy advisor Philip Verleger says Canadian oil seller are in for a shock. “Bluntly speaking, for oil the law’s passage [would be] pure mercantilism. Exporters from Mexico, Canada, and the rest of the world could be shut out,” he told clients. “As Woody Allen would say, ‘Sorry, suckers’.”

We’re also marking Bell Let’s Talk Day, on which our parent company highlights mental health, with guests to help us explore a problem that’s said to cost Canadian companies almost $1,500 per employee per year.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, we heard for Sandra Rotman, founder of Rise Asset Development, an outfit that seeks to offer financial assistance to entrepreneurs who have suffered from mental health and addiction issues.

And at 2:45 p.m. ET, it’s the turn of Bronwen Evans, CEO of True Patriot Love, an ace fund-raising organization that helps the military veterans and their often-forgotten families.

