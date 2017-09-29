Time is running out for Canadians to chime in on the government’s tax reform strategy, with the end of a formal consultation period looming on Monday. And the fiercest commentary of all is coming from a billionaire business leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist. BNN obtained Seymour Schulich’s email sent directly to the finance minister, warning the government is committing “political suicide.” His sentiment is winning praise from another high-profile Canadian entrepreneur: W. Brett Wilson. “Capital is mobile; it can disappear from our country in a heartbeat,” he warned.

We’ll have much more on the debate over the government’s plan to tighten up tax rules for private corporations as Finance Minister Bill Morneau prepares for a town hall today in Oakville, Ontario. BNN will be there.

CANADIAN GDP FALT IN JULY

Canada’s economy took a breather in July. GDP was flat in the month, snapping an eight-month streak of output growth. Goods industries were a drag in the month – with oil and gas (-0.5 per cent), manufacturing (-0.4 per cent), and construction (-0.5 per cent) all slumping.

NETFLIX PACT PANNED

The centerpiece of Heritage Minister Melanie Joly’s strategy for Canada’s cultural industry is coming under fire from critics. Quebecor said “it might be suggested that the Trudeau government was taken to the cleaners” by agreeing to the $500-million production commitment with Netflix – calling that a “paltry” sum for the American tech behemoth. We’ll round up more reaction to the deal, and look forward to getting Minister Joly’s thoughts this afternoon on Business Day.

AIR CANADA’S CEO SLAMS U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT

Calin Rovinescu isn’t shying away from coming to the defence of Bombardier in its battle with Boeing and the U.S. government. “We find the preliminary decision of the U.S. Commerce Department … extremely troubling as it has the effect of potentially stifling both innovation and competitiveness,” he said at a business luncheon yesterday in Montreal. He also praised the CSeries as a “game-changing” aircraft that is “simply the best in class.”

Meanwhile, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard’s vow to ramp up the fight against Boeing isn’t being warmly received in parts of western Canada. Watch for a report today from CTV’s Janet Dirks on how this is playing out in Manitoba and Alberta.

COUCHE-TARD UNDER PRESSURE

It’s been six straight losing sessions for the convenience store chain. No escaping the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the stock amid fear Metro will unload all or some of its stake to help finance its still-to-be-confirmed takeover of Jean Coutu. But Couche’s market malaise is nothing new as months and months of choppy trade have pushed the stock to its lowest level since July 2016.

TSX QUARTER IN REVIEW

Still a few hours to go, but we’ll be ready to look back at how the Composite and its members fared in the third quarter. Watch for a round-up later this afternoon on BNN.ca that sizes up how names like Air Canada and MEG Energy led the way, while Tahoe Resources and Cineplex lagged behind.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Volkswagen warned today it expects to take a 2.5-billion euro charge in the third quarter as it continues to be haunted by its emissions scandal.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, U.S. personal income and spending, U.S. consumer sentiment

-830 a.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds town hall on tax reform in Oakville, Ontario (plus media avail at ~0930)

