Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke has had almost a month to craft his counter-attack after Citron Research called his company’s business model into question. Today, Lutke is poised to fire back at the outfit he’s called a “short-selling troll.” Worth pointing out that Shopify is still, by far, the top-performing stock on the TSX this year (+143 per cent) and has regained almost all of the losses it suffered in the immediate aftermath of Citron’s Oct. 4 short report.

STRANZL: I COULD HAVE FIXED SEARS CANADA

The executive chair who presided over Sears Canada’s fall into insolvency has a message for his critics: he could have “110 per cent” fixed Sears Canada, if only he had arrived on the scene sooner. That was Brandon Stranzl’s argument in an interview with BNN shortly after he spoke out on the retailer’s demise yesterday afternoon in Toronto. He also refused to be dragged into a tit-for-tat with Eddie Lampert. More on Stranzl’s parting words can be found here.

BIG TECH ADDRESSES RUSSIAN MEDDLING

Senior officials from Facebook, Twitter and Google begin two days of scrutiny on Capitol Hill in Washington, with the Senate Judiciary Committee poised to grill them this afternoon on how Russia used their platforms to interfere in last year’s election. To underscore the stakes: Reuters is reporting Facebook will say Russian players published 80,000 disruptive posts over a two-year period that were seen by 126 million Americans.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Qualcomm shares are under pressure in the pre-market amid reports that Apple is developing iPhones and iPads that don’t use the chipmaker’s parts.

-Canadian Western Bank announced late yesterday it’s buying ECN Capital’s Canadian commercial and vendor finance units for ~$900 million.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Shopify, WestJet, Centerra Gold, Mosaic, TransAlta, Under Armour, Pfizer, Mastercard, Archer Daniels Midland

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. consumer confidence

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget office releases Economic and Fiscal Outlook report

-9:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosts panel on NAFTA with U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and Pat Roberts

-10:30 a.m. ET: Mortgage Professionals Canada President Paul Taylor holds news conference in Ottawa on impact of new mortgage rules

-10:30 a.m. ET: Mortgage Professionals Canada President Paul Taylor holds news conference in Ottawa on impact of new mortgage rules

-12:35 p.m. ET: Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford delivers remarks at Detroit Economic Club luncheon

-2:15 p.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer Jean-Denis Frechette testifies before Senate Finance Committee on proposed tax reform for private corporations

-2:30 p.m. ET: Senate Judiciary Committee holds hearing on Russian meddling in election

-3:30 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins testify before House Standing Committee on Finance

-International Economic Forum of the Americas' three-day Toronto Global Forum continues (agenda)

-U.S. Federal Reserve starts two-day meeting

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.