Don't sell on panic over health bill, tax cuts are still likely: Money manager

BNN is the channel to stick with today as we track the stock market selloff in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s political setback on health care - and look for opportunities in a deflating market.

U.S. stock futures have been falling this morning, pointing to fresh pain for investors after last week’s 1.4 per cent drop in the S&P 500.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, we heard from Kevin Caron, portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisors, who says fundamental strength in the U.S. economy and U.S. dollar shouldn’t be ignored by investors.

Earlier this month, Caron told us that after the run-up in markets, his shop had cut its long-term return expectations for stocks to the “very low mid-single digit” range.

Bill Blain, strategist at Mint Partners, told us this morning that “long term, we need to be cautious about the over-valued stock market." But in the short term, he says, a rally looks likely. You can check out his interview here. It’s worth it for the mellifluous Scottish accent alone.

At 9:40 a.m. ET, we get the take of some big money: Eddie Perkin, chief equity investment Officer at Eaton Vance, who helps to oversee US$300-billion. He tells segment producer Rob Graham that investors have been become too fixated on Trump and so-called “reflation trades.” One promising strategy, he reckons, is to be “a contrarian in dividend sectors that are unloved on rising interest rate expectations.”

LEGALIZATION LOOKAHEAD?

We’re keeping a watch on the marijuana stocks after the Globe and Mail said Ottawa is “scrambling to draft legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, hoping to have a bill in place ahead of the symbolic date of April 20.”

The plan is to legalize cannabis by Canada Day of 2018, according to a CBC News report.

“The Liberals are dancing as fast as they can,” pot stock watcher Chris Damas, editor of the BCMI Report, said in an email. “They never considered how this industry would actually evolve and be structured so that makers of a highly sensitive product - would flourish both fairly and profitably.”

He warns that profit margins will be “nowhere near enough to justify valuations” currently sported by stocks in the nascent sector.

Damas told us on Commodities last week that Health Canada has green-lighted so many growers that a cannabis glut looms.

FIGHTING FATIGUE

And finally, speaking of getting high, it seems an alarming number of U.S. workers are “battling fatigue, losing their cool and abusing drugs and alcohol, due to more high tech and competitive work pressures” at annual economic cost of US$550 billion.

The New York Post quotes management consultants Karin Hurt and David Dye as warning that “we are losing touch with our own humanity, and the humanity of the people we lead.”

They offer solutions in “Winning Well: A Manager’s Guide to Getting Results - Without Losing Your Soul.”

Because if you let go of that, there's no point gaining the whole world.

