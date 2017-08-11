The TSX is coming off its worst day since the middle of June; on Wall Street, stocks suffered their biggest losses since mid-May amid the mounting tension between North Korea and Washington.

Far from dialing back the rhetoric, U.S. President Donald Trump doubled-down Thursday afternoon. "Let's see what [North Korean leader Kim Jong Un] does with Guam. He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody's seen before, what will happen in North Korea." Former U.S. Presidential advisor Dennis Wilder told CTV the next 24-48 hours “will be telling.” We need to consider risk heading into the weekend.

TROUBLE IN TORONTO HOUSING

We’ve got a great report from CTV’s Natalie Johnson on some unanticipated problems home sellers are running into with cash-strapped buyers who bought at the peak, and are now looking for some wiggle room when it comes time to close. Watch for the story today on BNN. On a lighter housing note, we’ve also got CNN’s Jeanie Moos behind the scenes in Donald Trump’s childhood home.

BOB DELUCE ON PORTER’S PERFORMANCE

BNN's Paige Ellis has an interview with Porter CEO Robert Deluce today. He explains his airline’s on-time performance, load factor, and systemic issues affecting the entire industry that has led to some passenger horror stories in the last couple of months. He also touches on the perennial WestJet speculation, and keeps the door open to flying CSeries jets.

WALL TAKES (QUASI-PARTING) JABS AT B.C.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall isn’t heading for the exits quietly. “It was very disappointing to see B.C. take their stand [on Trans Mountain],” he told BNN late yesterday afternoon, a few hours after John Horgan’s government indicated its intention to join legal challenges to the controversial pipeline project. And despite a sometimes-fractious relationship with Ottawa, he’s solidly in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s corner on NAFTA. “[Trudeau] has done a very good job” engaging with the U.S., Wall said.

DON GULOIEN ON JOHN HANCOCK

BNN's Michael Hainsworth spoke with Manulife Financial’s outgoing CEO late yesterday, and tried to pin him down on speculation about the lifeco’s long-term plan for John Hancock. Guloien balked at commenting directing on the report Manulife is considering spinning off the division. Instead, he expressed varying degrees of happiness with Hancock’s units, and would only say “if we’re going to do something, it has to be good for shareholder value.” He also said it “would be impossible to predict” the impact on the global economy if North Korea-U.S. tension escalates beyond rhetoric.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-The Canadian Pension Plan Fund has posted a 1.9 per cent return in its fiscal first quarter. CPPIB CEO Mark Machin attributes the growth to global stock market performance and fixed income gains, partially offset by the Canadian dollar's recent run higher.

-Magna International today narrowly edged out second-quarter profit expectations amid a record US$9.7 billion in revenue. The auto parts maker is also raising its full-year sales forecast.

-Looks like Telus takes the crown in the latest round in the battle for wireless supremacy. It added 99,000 wireless postpaid subscribers in the second quarter. That compares with 93,000 at Rogers; 88,600 at Bell; and 32,400 at Quebecor. Overall, Telus missed Q2 profit expectations.

-A new regulatory filing shows former top Home Capital Group shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management (which was unseated by Warren Buffett) has picked up an additional 2.03 million shares in the lender.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Concordia International, Enerplus, Magna, Sprott, Telus

-Notable data: U.S. CPI (8:30 a.m. ET)

-12:00 p.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland holds roundtable consultation on NAFTA with agriculture industry stakeholders in Edmonton

-2:00 p.m. ET: Freeland speaks to the media

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.