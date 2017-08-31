TD Bank Group has closed out earnings season with authority. The lender blew past profit expectations thanks to double-digit growth in its Canadian and U.S. retail divisions. It's also boosting its share buyback program. This closes out a quarter where all of the Big Six were powered by domestic strength; while TD is also standing out with its 14 per cent profit growth south of the border. We’ll have details throughout the day on TD’s results and the outlook for the entire industry. Plus, don’t miss our interview with TD CEO Bharat Masrani at 4:30 p.m. ET.

HARVEY FALLOUT MOUNTS

There are now at least 35 deaths being blamed on the storm, while more than 30,000 residents have been forced into shelters as Tropical Storm Harvey continues battering Gulf Coast states. We’ll go to our CTV colleagues for the latest from Houston. Meanwhile, the domino effect across the energy industry is getting worse after line 2 of the Colonial pipeline was shut down last night, with another line to be suspended today. NYMEX gasoline futures have been up as much as 6.6 per cent this morning.

'GENUINE OUTRAGE' OVER MORNEAU’S TAX PLAN morneau tax

That’s according to MP John McKay, as quoted in a Canadian Press story about the firestorm surrounding Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s three-pronged plan to tighten up tax rules for private corporations. The issue is expected to figure prominently in the coming weeks as the Liberals and Conservatives hold caucus meetings ahead of the fall parliamentary session. And, today, we’re expecting to see the pressure mount with a public letter from the newly-formed Coalition for Small Business Tax Fairness.

11TH HOUR FOR SEARS BIDS

The Globe and Mail is reporting the insolvent retailer’s executive chairman is “scrambling” to cobble together a bid for the company. Keep in mind, we already knew Strazl had stepped away from day-to-day duties so he could focus on the deadline to table a bid – which is today. What’s interesting are the details about the fluid nature of Stranzl’s plan. We’re seeking comment from Sears.

KHOSROWSHAHI SETS UBER IPO ROADMAP

Dara Khosrowshahi is in no rush to take Uber public. The ride-sharing company’s new CEO reportedly told staff yesterday that he’s looking at an 18-36-month time frame for a potential initial public offering. We’ll continue assessing what he needs to do to properly set the table for an IPO. More colour from inside the meeting here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Some energy sector M&A this morning. Enbridge is selling its St. Lawrence Gas Company business to a division of Algonquin Power for US$70 million.

-Mexico is getting fed up with U.S. President Donald Trump’s NAFTA rhetoric. Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said yesterday Mexico would abandon negotiations if Trump serves notice to formally withdraw the U.S. from the trade deal. We’re seeking reaction from Chrystia Freeland’s office.

-Spain’s BBVA said today Bank of Nova Scotia has expressed interest in buying the Spain-based lender’s Chilean unit. We’re seeking comment from Scotia.

-A new CIBC poll shows 55 per cent of Canadian post-secondary students expect to graduate with more than $30,000 in debt, on average. More here.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank (1:30 p.m. ET conference call), Canadian Western Bank, Lululemon

-Notable data: Canadian GDP (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. personal income and spending (8:30 a.m. ET)

-10:00 a.m. ET: Canadian Transportation Agency continues hearing on Transat tarmac delays (speakers today include Transat pilots; details here)

-4:00 p.m. ET: NEB to release new details on review of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion project

-BRICS nations hold summit in China

