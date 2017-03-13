ANALYSTS DOWNGRADE TD

TD Bank’s CEO says his company is committed to "doing the right thing" after aggressive sales tactics came to light in a recent CBC report. TD shares plunged on Friday by the most since 2009 amid the anonymous claims by past and present employees … some of whom claimed to putting clients in products without their consent. CEO Bharat Masrani said in a statement late yesterday TD received "a few hundred complaints" about sales practices in a recent 12-month period that were escalated up the command chain ... and those incidents were "handled in accordance with our procedures."

A few basic questions:

-Is TD doing enough to quell the controversy?

-Thus far, TD has refused to confirm whether anyone has been fired as a result of the CBC report and/or the “few hundred” complaints referenced in yesterday’s statement. Do investors (and customers) need to see heads roll to be satisfied?

-Will this drive some TD customers to switch financial institutions – and should we expect to see TD’s rivals ramp up their marketing as a result? Keep in mind, RBC pulled ahead of TD in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study last year.

-Is this a buying opportunity? Or better to wait to see the full denouement? National Bank downgraded TD to sector perform yesterday, citing “a cloud of controversy that could depress TD’s multiple for several months.” RBC is also downgrading TD to sector perform, noting “we see opportunities in owning other stocks in our coverage with similar U.S./International exposure and less reputational risk at stake over the near term.”

Ex-TD CEO Ed Clark: Don't ask sales forces to do things they shouldn't do Former TD Bank CEO Ed Clark talks to BNN about the Wells Fargo fake account scandal.

This story is inevitably giving rise to Wells Fargo comparisons. While that’s the easy point of reference, it’s not an accurate direct comparison. Recall Wells was fined US$185M; 5,300 employees were fired, and CEO John Stumpf was ousted in that scandal over unauthorized accounts.

​CRA RESUMES DIGITAL SERVICES AFTER ONLINE SCARE

Canadians are back in luck if they want to file their tax returns online after the Canada Revenue Agency’s Internet portal was restored to full service late yesterday afternoon. CRA took down the portal on Friday, citing “an internet vulnerability that affects some computer servers used by websites worldwide.” The CRA points out in its latest update that it did so as “as a precaution, not as the result of a successful hack or breach,” and that it has “worked around the clock…to implement a solution to address the vulnerability. We are now confident that the solution has been rigorously and successfully tested.” We’ll chase the head of the CRA and get Pattie’s insight.

MACRO RISKS

Fed decision. Bank of England Decision. Bank of Japan Decision. Dutch election. U.S President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. U.K. lawmakers’ vote on Brexit legislation. And those are just the known unknowns (albeit a Fed decision that’s a lock, at least as investors are concerned, for a hike). Lots of policy and political events to watch this week that could whipsaw stocks, currencies and yields.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

-11:30 a.m. ET: Toronto Mayor John Tory meets with Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa for pre-budget talks

-1200 p.m. ET: Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains makes clean tech announcement in Vancouver "benefitting the Canadian automotive and forest product sectors"

