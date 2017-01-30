BNN will bring you the business and economic implications of U.S. President Donald Trump’s clampdown on arrivals from seven Muslim-majority countries all day today.

Silicon Valley, which sucks in talented engineers from around the world, has been quick to condemn the move.

"We have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company," Apple (AAPL.O) CEO Tim Cook told employees.

Canadian tech executives are admitting that while Trump’s move is heart-rending for excluded individuals, it offers them a chance to snag urgently needed talent.

“We have this great talent pool that wants to land somewhere and where better than Canada?” Omers Ventures CEO John Ruffolo told BNN this morning.

THE TECH HOME FRONT

Dennis Pilarinos, a former Microsofter with a software startup in Vancouver called Buddybuild, told The Globe and Mail that the abrupt U.S. move is “really sad and horrible from a political landscape perspective, but very selfishly it’s an incredible opportunity. It’s a chance to welcome incredibly talented engineers who might not have otherwise considered roles in Canada.”

At 10 a.m. ET, we’ll be joined by Ben Baldwin, co-founder of the Founder City Project, a network for startups in Ontario’s Kitchener-Waterloo-Toronto information technology axis. He has joined other Canadian tech players in calling for temporary “targeted” visas for specialists forbidden U.S. entry to let them work in this country. At 10:30 a.m. ET, we’ll check in with BlackBerry CEO (BB.TO) John Chen.

At 12:05 p.m. ET, we’ll get perspective from Mauricio Meza, CEO of Tecla, which makes devices to access touchscreen for people with MS, ALS and spinal cord industries. Meza, himself from Mexico, will tell us more about the need for skilled workers from abroad for the Canadian technology industry, particularly because of weak coding education in this country.

CITIZENSHIP CONCERNS

Amid confusion over who is excluded, officials in Ottawa spent the weekend clarifying the status of Canadians with ties to the seven banned countries. David MacNaughton, Canadian Ambassador to the United States, tweeted on Sunday morning that U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Flynn assured his embassy that Canadian dual citizens are not be affected. Watch for our interview with the ambassador at 3 p.m. ET.

BANKS AND BUYERS

Another story we’re tracking today: The tricky path the Bank of Canada must tread as it keeps borrowing costs low in a housing market that shows signs of overheating. At 3:30 p.m. ET, Bank of Canada deputy governor Sylvain Leduc testifies before MPs on the “Canadian real estate market and home ownership.”

Meanwhile, British Columbia is watering down its tax on foreign home buyers in Vancouver.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, we’ll talk residential real estate with Sean Speer, senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. He argues that the real problem is the restriction of home supply by government policies “such as green belts and land reserves, exclusionary zoning and obstructive building and construction regulations.”

Every morning Commodities host Andrew Bell writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.