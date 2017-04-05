TORONTO HOUSING HEATS UP

We’re all about (potential) bubbles and overblown expectations on BNN today.

The Toronto housing market continues to melt upward, with the average selling price for all properties topping $916,000, up 33 per cent in a year.

“Demand is nearly insatiable. Policymakers simply have to take steps to cool demand, and with some haste,” BMO Chief Economist Douglas Porter tells BNN managing editor Noah Zivitz this morning. “I suspect many folks are being offered prices they never thought they would get in their wildest dreams and are cashing in.”

Why an empty home tax might work in Toronto An inventory crunch continues to plague the Toronto housing market, pricing many people out. Ted Rogers School of Management associate professor Cynthia Holmes tells BNN why she thinks an empty homes tax would be best in addressing the hot market.

At 8:15 a.m. ET, we heard from Cynthia Holmes, a real estate specialist at Toronto’s Ryerson University, who argues that a tax on empty homes might help to cool speculation in the city.

Potential home buyers living in feverish housing markets face the choice between renting or risking a purchase at an inflated valuation. At noon ET, we get insight from retirement and estate planning counsellor Jason Abbott, president of Wealth Designs. He tells segment producer Michelle Zadikian that would-be purchasers should examine their “real motivation to make the transition - peer pressure/need to ‘keep up’ can cause action prematurely.” And he warns, don’t get swayed by faulty beliefs such as “real estate always goes up.”

THE BUSINESS OF MARIJUANA

Shares in marijuana producers such as Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) and Aphria (APH.TO) have more than doubled in the past year as investors bet on a post-legalization bonanza. On Commodities at 11:20 a.m. ET, we’ll be joined by Ken Lester, a professor at Montreal’s McGill University and CEO of Lester Asset Management. He told the Montreal Gazette that as with car makers and computer manufacturers, an army of hopeful cannabis pioneers will be whittled down to a few survivors. “So what you’re seeing now - the easy profits, the speculation, the gold rush mentality - most companies won’t emerge from this unscathed.”

Sticking with our bubble-popping theme, at 3:05 p.m. ET, we hope to ask guest host Gary Shilling why he disagrees with predictions that the world faces “an inevitable ‘Asian century’ marked by economic and market dominance.”

The long-time commentator, president of A. Gary Shilling & Co., says “the West is basically saturated with Asian exports” and economies such as Japan and China are plagued with an aging work force.

MONITORING GAS LEAKS

Finally, natural gas has been touted as a “transition fuel” on the road to a low-carbon world.

But the gas itself is largely methane, a potent global warming agent.

On Commodities at 11:50 am. ET, we’ll be joined by Joseph von Fischer of Colorado State University, who says urban natural gas pipeline leaks are badly monitored. He’s involved in a project that uses sensors attached to roving Google Street View cars to hunt down the leaks.

