TORONTO HOME SALES DIVE

The Toronto Real Estate Board released its June sales report this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Sales in the Greater Toronto Area sank 37.3 per cent year-over-year in June as 7,947 properties changed hands. Recall that sales sank 20.3 per cent, active listings spiked 42.9 per cent and average price growth moderated to 14.9 per cent in May, the first full month of activity since the provincial government intervened with its 16-point plan to cool the market.

OIL STABILIZES

The price of oil is stabilizing this morning after tumbling yesterday by the most in almost a month amid supply glut fears. Yesterday’s 4.1 per cent decline snapped an eight-session winning streak that saw crude surge almost 11 per cent. But for now, at least there’s some relief after the American Petroleum Institute reported a sharp deucline in U.S. inventories. Later this morning we get the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly update on stockpiles.

Even before crude spiraled lower yesterday we saw Raymond James Analyst Chris Cox mark down his oil price assumptions for the next two years and change his recommendations and targets on many Canadian oil patch names. He joins us at 11:40 a.m. ET today. We can build out the narrative today by hunting for outliers. For instance, there's just one sell recommendation (Veritas) on Suncor. We'll invite that analyst for an interview

SEARS CANADA

Sears Canada announced this morning it has filed some paperwork ahead of the next court hearing tied to its CCAA filing. Among other matters, the embattled retailer said it will ask the court to approve its asset sale plan. It’s also asking for permission to suspend certain benefit payments to employees.

MONTREAL'S HOT CONDO MARKET

While the latest data from Toronto's housing market will dominate most real estate industry headlines today, we've also got new numbers from Montreal. Its real estate board annoucned today sales rose 10 per cent year-over-year in June, with the condo market showing the strongest gains (+20 per cent).

BNN Advisor

CANADA'S TRADE DEFICIT JUMPS

Canada's trade deficit came in nearly twice as large as estimates. It was a $1.09-billion shortfall in May. Economists were expecting $530 million. Worth pointing out, however, that total exports still hit a record of $48.7 billion. This is one of the last pieces of the data puzzle the Bank of Canada will be assessing in deciding what to do next Wednesday.

TAKING OPPOSITE END OF COHODES TRADE

Exchange Income Corporation shares closed 4.7 per cent lower yesterday after falling almost 10 per cent in intraday trading on the heels of Marc Cohodes’ short thesis. As mentioned yesterday on air, the analyst community adores EIF. Nine buys, two holds. We’ll chase some of them today, along with holders, for reaction to the short argument.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-We'll track shares of Tahoe Resources today after it announced late yesterday its mining license for Escobal in Guatemala has been temporarily suspended as a result of a court action in the country. Tahoe says it will "take all legal steps" to have its license reinstated, while warning it might not be able to hit its 2017 forecasts.

-Air Canada is another stock we’ll be watching today. It said this morning it’s on pace to “significantly exceed” the street consensus for second-quarter EBITDAR.

-The greatest outdoor show on earth starts tomorrow. After a washout last year, the weather is looking better for this year’s Stampede. But oil volatility isn’t helping much.

-The headline in today’s Edmonton Journal says it all: Connor McDavid signs major hometown discount deal with Edmonton Oilers. Make no mistake about it, this is a business story. The star forward signed an eight-year deal for $100 million. Big dollar figure, but arguably less than what he could have commanded. We’ll chase insight on how Edmonton managed to lock up its star, and how teams are managing in the cap era.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance (8:30 a.m. ET), Canadian building permits (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. trade balance (8:30 a.m. ET), ISM U.S. services index (10:00 a.m. ET)

-8:30 a.m. ET: Toronto Real Estate Board holds media briefing at Park Hyatt

-12:30 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley makes infrastructure announcement in Calgary

