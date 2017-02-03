Our coverage on BNN today is centred on Canada’s hot housing market and the next moves on U.S. President Donald Trump.

TORONTO HOUSING HEATS UP

Prices for all types of homes in the Toronto area soared 22 per cent in the past year to $770,745, the local real estate board says, as inventory plummeted (total listings were 49.5 per cent below year-ago levels.

“There is a serious supply problem,” warns Jason Mercer, the board's director of market analysis. "The result will be very strong price growth for all home types again this year."

TRUMP TO SCALE BACK DODD-FRANK

Meanwhile, Trump plans to sign a measure to scale back the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial-overhaul law. It’s “a sweeping plan to dismantle much of the regulatory system put in place after the financial crisis,” the Wall Street Journal says.

He also plans to start rolling back a “fiduciary” rule, set to kick in this spring, that would require retirement advisers to act in the best interest of their clients.

Ex-Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn, who was named in December as Trump’s director of the National Economic Council, told the WSJ that to meet the rule, companies would have to offer retirement options with the lowest fees even if they aren’t the best for the investor.

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada, the mutual fund lobby group, has also argued that “there is no need to legislate a fiduciary duty into the relationship.”

It argues that “investors need to remain focused on what is the best investment for them, rather than rejecting good investment recommendations simply because of how much their advisors would be paid.”

U.S. JOBS NUMBERS

We’re also tracking market reaction to those strong jobs numbers from south of the border. Employers added a net 227,000 jobs last month, which Associated Press calls a “sign that President Donald Trump has inherited a robust job market.”

But wages barely rose and there was an increase in people stuck in part-time jobs who want full-time positions.

NAFTA CONCERNS CONTINUE

Trump’s sweeping condemnation of trade pacts has raised concerns that Canada will lose out in a reworking of the North American Free Trade Agreement

