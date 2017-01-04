The 115th Congress of the United States was sworn in yesterday, and they had a video waiting for them. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Ambassador David MacNaughton underscored the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship in a YouTube message. “We know that we’re better off when we tackle challenges together,” MacNaughton says in the video, “That’s why Canada stands beside you – ready to work with you.” Trudeau goes on to point out the bilateral economic relationship “supports jobs in every congressional district.” Is this enough to stave off protectionism? Paul Taylor from BMO Global Asset Management summed up the video with two words: “They’re scared.” We’ll continue assessing the outlook for Canada-U.S. relations throughout the day.

ENCANA RUNNING AHEAD OF TARGET

Encana said in an interim report this morning it’s on pace to exceed forecasts delivered in an investor day presentation in October. "Our performance gives us confidence that we can deliver one of the best value creation stories in our industry,” CEO Doug Suttles boasts in the press release. “We believe we will be one of the few companies that will combine corporate returns and growth.” Would be instructive to check if portfolio managers agree.

TESLA PRODUCTION SPEEDBUMP

Same old narrative at Tesla. Production bottleneck trips up deliveries. Elon Musk’s company reported late yesterday it delivered approximately 22,200 vehicles in the fourth quarter, falling short of its forecast for “just over” 25,000 deliveries in the quarter. Tesla said in a press release it ran into “short-term production challenges” starting in late October that it was “ultimately able to recover [from] … but the delay in production resulted in challenges that impacted quarterly deliveries.” Add it up, and we’ve got the company's stock (TSLA.O) down a couple of percentage points in pre-market trading. We’ll assess what Musk can/should do to address Tesla’s production hiccups.

VOLATILE START TO 2017

Yesterday marked a rambunctious kick-off to the 2017 trading year. The TSX swung 110 points from peak to trough as oil sank midway through the morning; the volatility was even more extreme on the Dow. As we’ve grown accustomed to, everything pivoted in the last half hour of trading. So far this morning global stocks are little changed.

NEWLEAF VS WESTJET

Quite the battle taking shape between upstart low-cost carrier NewLeaf and WestJet. NewLeaf CEO Jim Young took to Facebook to announce the cancellation of flights between Alberta and Arizona after a rival staked its ground in “a classic case of the big guy squishing the little guy.” A WestJet spokesperson subsequently told Canadian Press “the airline business is more challenging than it seems and this airline [NewLeaf] appears to be blaming one airline for their woes…”

SOME NOTABLE INTERVIEWS

