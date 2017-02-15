Canada’s controversial trade deal with Europe has cleared a key hurdle, after the EU parliament approved the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. It hasn’t been a smooth ride getting to this point. Chrystia Freeland marched out of a meeting last fall amid opposition from Belgian holdouts, but today’s vote means more than 90 per cent of the deal takes effect provisionally. And it comes at a crucial for Canada as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau evaluates the global trade landscape amid the prospect of NAFTA being tweaked.

TRUDEAU HEADS TO EUROPE

Timing is looking good for Justin (not Joe) Trudeau as he takes flight for Europe later today. He’ll address the EU Parliament tomorrow before meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Thursday.

EU parliament votes in favour of CETA The European Union and Canada have secured clearance for their contentious free trade deal and the removal of import duties. BNN’s Jameson Berkow has the details on the next steps in the process and what’s at stake for Canada’s economy.

Here’s a timeline of events for the next 24 hours:

12 p.m. ET: Trudeau’s Strasbourg-bound plane departs Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

8 p.m. ET: Arrival in Strasbourg

5 a.m. Thursday: Speech to EU Parliament

5:30 a.m. Thursday: Media availability

BCE WINS MANITOBA TELECOM APPROVAL

BCE has won final approval for its $3.9-billion takeover of Manitoba Telecom Services. As part of an agreement with the Competition Bureau, BCE and MTS have agreed to sell some spectrum, six retail locations and 24,700 customers to Xplornet. BCE says the deal will close on March 17 and it's targeting an additional $100 million in cost savings. We're chasing principals and Paul Bagnell will cover the story.

BNN is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.

TSX SIX-DAY WINNING STREAK

The streak has seen the TSX Composite Index rise more than 2 per cent and close at record levels in each of the last three sessions. We will keep this story at the forefront.

CSX TO SHAREHOLDERS: TELL US WHAT TO DO ABOUT HUNTER

Remarkable decision announced by CSX late yesterday. It’s calling a special meeting “to seek guidance from shareholders” about the proposal put forth by Paul Hilal’s Mantle Ridge to install ex-CP CEO Hunter Harrison as chief executive and appoint six directors to the board. According to CSX, Mantle Ridge and Harrison are seeking a total compensation package in excess of US$300M for the would-be CEO. Two key questions to address: Is Hunter worth it? And is CSX’s board doing the right thing by seeking input from shareholders?

CANADIAN EARNINGS WRAP

Plenty of notable Canadian earnings so far this morning. Some early highlights:

- Teck Resources notched a record fourth quarter adjusted profit ($1.61/share, versus $1.53 estimate)

- Cineplex Q4 adjusted EPS sank 42 per cent amid a double-digit decline in attendance. Watch for our interview with CEO Ellis Jacob at 12:30 p.m. ET.

- Shopify outpaced Q4 estimates with a break-even quarter and an 86 per cent revenue surge. No let-up in sight with a 2017 revenue outlook that also runs ahead of estimates. No comment in the earnings release about the ongoing Breitbart controversy.

INVESTING LIKE WARREN

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway loaded up on Apple in the fourth quarter, picking up 42.1 million shares in the stock that’s emerged as the top Dow performer so far this year. That’s not to say all big name investors are heading in the same direction. Yesterday’s barrage of 13F filings also shows Steve Cohen’s Point72 exited its stake in Apple.

PAYPAL BUYING VANCOUVER-BASED TIO NETWORKS

TIO Networks, whose technology processes bill payments for “underserved” consumers, is getting scooped up by PayPal for $3.35 per share, putting the total purchase price at $304 million. “We founded TIO to make speed and access part of the bill payment experience for the underserved, and we believe that we have created affordable products to serve the needs of all customers,” TIO CEO Hamed Shahbazi said in a statement. “Our mission fits perfectly with PayPal’s vision to democratize money.” We’re chasing principals. Jon and Amber will have plenty to say about this deal.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

- Notable earnings: Teck Resources, Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle, Goldcorp, Sun Life Financial, First Capital Realty, Cineplex, Shopify, PepsiCo, Cisco Systems, Kraft Heinz

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales (8:30 a.m. ET), Canadian existing home sales (9 a.m. ET), U.S. CPI (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. retail sales (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. industrial production (9:15 a.m. ET)

- 9 a.m. ET: Financial Accountability Office of Ontario report on fiscal impact of housing correction

- 9 a.m. ET: Public Policy Forum conference in Ottawa on inclusive growth for First Nations

- 9:30 a.m. ET: Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne meets with Canadian Ambassador to U.S. David MacNaughton.

- 10 a.m. ET: Janet Yellen delivers round two of congressional testimony with remarks before House Financial Services Committee

- More Fed speakers: Boston President Eric Rosengren (12 p.m. ET), Philadelphia President Patrick Harker (12:45 p.m. ET)

