This the kind of day that makes working for and watching BNN so much fun. As Canadian and U.S. stocks hit record highs, we’ve got a firehose of corporate earnings, the ultimate driver for share prices.

TRUDEAU IN EUROPE

The Prime Minister says that if Canada’s Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with Europe falls apart, future major trade pacts will be in danger. “This could well be one of the last.”

Segment producer Polina Chinkarenko brought us a cracking segment yesterday on Donald Trump’s pledge to rework trade deals. James Thorne with Caldwell Investment Management says that boosters of CETA are wrong in promising that the accord will set Canada up as a base for companies wanting to exploit the North American market. The era of multilateral trade pacts are over, he warns. “There’s no way the Americans are going to allow the Germans to back-door” their way into the U.S. market.

GOLDEN YEARS

We’ve already heard from Sean Boyd, CEO of gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO). He’s pumped about plans to build two new massive mines in Nunavut, each set to ramp up to production of 400,000 ounces per year. And he says his super-deep (three kilometres) La Ronde mine in Quebec has hit what might be its richest drill hole ever at around one ounce of gold per tonne.

Credit Suisse has an Outperform on the stock but does say Agnico’s all-in cost projection for this year of US$850-$900 per ounce is well ahead of the US$804 consensus. But “given the company's track record of exceeding expectations and the strong reserve/resource update and pipeline, we remain buyers of stock on potential weakness.”

There’s more gold at 2:30 p.m. ET when we hear from David Garofalo, CEO of giant producer Goldcorp (G.TO).

Desjardins calls Goldcorp’s Q4 and 2016 financial results “slightly positive.” The company says Q4 production of 761,000 ounces was achieved at an all-in cost of US$747 per ounce, well down from US$977 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

ENERGY WATCH

At 12:30 p.m. ET, it’s Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) CEO Brian Ferguson's turn. The oil sands boss is pointing out to investors this morning that he paid for his “capital program and dividend, and generated free funds, flow with West Texas Intermediate averaging below US$45 (per barrel) in 2016.”

Commodities segment producer Amanda Whalen is pursuing Ernie Mast, CEO of Primero Mining (P.TO) which has been hit by a strike at its San Dimas mine in central west Mexico. Desjardins says the property is Primero’s flagship asset. “We expect this news to weigh on the stock today.”

By the way, Amanda produced yesterday’s report on Enterra Feed, which harvests fly larvae and turns it into animal nutrition.

