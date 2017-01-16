As anticipation builds for a major speech tomorrow by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on her Brexit strategy, the race is on to build trade ties with an independent United Kingdom. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump jockeyed for position in an interview with the Sunday Times, saying he’ll offer a “fair” trade deal. Meanwhile, a top Canadian diplomat told The Globe and Mail she’s hoping to “enhance” market access after the U.K. breaks away from the European Union. Today we’ll need to assess how Canada should strategize to make sure it’s a priority as May’s government gets courted from all sides. We’ll get intel on that directly from ex-Quebec Premier Jean Charest at 10:30 a.m. ET.

B.C. FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYERS LINE UP FOR GOVERNMENT LOANS

Today’s the day Christy Clark’s B.C. government starts accepting applications from first-time homebuyers eager for loans that come interest/payment-free for the first five years. Jameson Berkow will pick this up, address demand for the loan program, and consider how Clark’s housing policies will factor into her campaign in the upcoming provincial election.

RENTAL SQUEEZE HITS TORONTO CONDOS

According to a new report from Urbanation, condo rentals fell last year for the first time since the consulting agency started tracking data in 2011. It’s the same old story we’re used to: lack of supply driving up prices. “With resale prices for condos up 15 per cent [in the fourth quarter], more owners have become enticed to sell their units as opposed to holding onto them as rentals,” Urbanation said in a press release.

CANADIAN ENTREPRENEURS IN THE MOOD TO SPEND

Canadian entrepreneurs are planning to boost investment 1.6 per cent to $96.6 billion this year, according to a new Business Development Bank of Canada study. BDC’s chief economist says the spending outlook “confirms the optimism we’re hearing from our business clients every day.” We’ll chase BDC and explore the risks to those spending plans amid so much geopolitical uncertainty.

END OF THE ROAD FOR THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH

Make no mistake about it, Feld Entertainment’s decision to pull the plug on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey this May is a business story. According to Feld, which produces the show, the circus became an “unsustainable business” amid high costs and plummeting ticket sales. It's worth considering how live entertainment stays relevant when consumers have a world of options at their fingertips via the Internet – and amid scrutiny of how animals are used in live performances. Paige Ellis will pick this up.

