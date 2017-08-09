U.S. President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” warning directed at North Korea is ricocheting across borders. Global stocks are broadly in the red and gold is gaining ground amid the escalating rhetoric. Pyongyang is showing little sign of heeding Trump’s notice -- threatening to "envelope" the U.S. territory of Guam "with fire." We’ll assess the market reaction and the probability of this being diffused without incident.

OSC HEARING ON HOME CAPITAL SETTLEMENT

The Ontario Securities Commission today will decide whether to approve the preliminary settlement reached between the regulator's staff, Home Capital and three of the lender's former executives on June 14. Back then, Home Capital Chair Brenda Eprile stated the OSC was "not to blame" for the liquidity crisis that was engulfing the company. Today, we'll get details on precisely what ex-CEO Gerald Soloway, ex-President Martin Reid and ex-CFO Robert Morton fessed up to.

Key aspects of the proposed settlement:

-Home Capital to pay $10-million penalty, plus $500,000 to cover OSC costs

-Soloway to pay $1-million penalty, face reprimand, and ban from serving as executive or director for four years

-Reid and Morton to pay $500,000 penalties, face reprimands, and bans from serving as executives or directors for two years

Also keep in mind also that the $11 million in penalties will be funneled toward a proposed $29.5-million class action settlement.

Market reaction to rising tensions between Trump and North Korea Michael Ingram, Market Analyst, BGC Partners joins BNN to discuss the rise in tension between North Korea and Trump. He also tells us his view on the markets and the sectors that he sees investment opportunities in.

NEBRASKA’S GOVERNOR TOUTS KXL IN TORONTO

We didn’t get a ton of notice, but BNN hustled to get a camera to a media avail with Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts yesterday evening in Toronto. The two were meeting to discuss trade and, of course, Keystone XL. Ricketts confessed he’s “biased” since he’s in favour of it, but he “doesn’t see a reason why it ought not be [built].” We’ll have highlights from their media avail today on BNN.

CANADIANS SHUT OUT AS DISNEY GOES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER

Lots of hype surrounding Walt Disney Company’s decision to part ways with Netflix and launch its own ESPN and Disney-branded streaming services. A Disney spokesperson confirmed to BNN that the former won’t ever be available to Canadians, and the latter still has no plan for international launches. So, nothing here to see, folks – quite literally.

EXECS ON TAP

We’re looking forward to learning more about Freshii’s growing pains (which sent the company’s stock almost 20 per cent lower in a single session last week) when we speak with CEO Matt Corrin live from a Canaccord conference in Boston at 9:05 a.m. ET. We’ve also got Ravi Saligram from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers at 10:45 a.m. ET, Obsidian Energy CEO David French at 11:05 a.m. ET and DHX Media Executive Chairman Michael Donovan later this afternoon.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-No quick fix coming for Ontario's supply-constrained housing markets. StatsCan data today shows residential building permits in the province fell 6.9 per cent between May and June. And a report from CMHC shows builders broke ground on 19 fewer single-family homes in Toronto last month compared to a year prior (though there was an uptick in multi-family housing starts).

-Tahoe Resources is suspending its dividend and yanking all long-term forecasts as a result of a dispute in Guatemala that resulted in the temporary suspension of its mining license for Escobal.

-The American Petroleum Institute reportedly told clients U.S. oil stockpiles rose by 7.8 million barrels last week.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Agrium, Aimia, Finning International, Iamgold, Manulife, New Flyer Industries, Stantec, Sun Life, TMX Group, TransAlta

-Notable data: Canadian building permits (8:30 a.m. ET)

-10:00 a.m. ET: Ontario Securities Commission holds Home Capital settlement hearing

-10:00 a.m. ET: Nebraska Public Service Commission hearing on Keystone XL continues (webcast)

-Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland co-chairs Canada-China Foreign Affairs Ministers Dialogue in Beijing

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.