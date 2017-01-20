Today on BNN, we’ll downplay the rhetoric and hoopla - and focus on the investing, business and economic implications of a Trump presidency.

CANADA-U.S. RELATIONS

Our lineup of guests include David Wilkins, U.S. ambassador to Canada from 2005 to 2009 under President George W. Bush, who joins us at 10 a.m. ET

He’ll offer suggestions on how Canada can best approach its relationship with the incoming administration.

The current envoy, Bruce Heyman, is set to step down today and it’s not clear how long it’ll take to name his replacement. Generally, the Canada post has been awarded to political allies of the president rather than officials. Heyman was a major fundraiser for outgoing President Obama.

Another ex-diplomat joins us at 3 p.m. ET, when we hear from Michael Wilson, former Canadian ambassador to the United States.

THE WORLD ABROAD

Then at 10:05 a.m. ET, we’ll get insight from an observer who is no stranger to raucous politics. Former foreign minister John Baird, famed for his parliamentary pugnaciousness, will update us on the emerging differences between the Canadian and U.S. approaches to China and Russia.

Another former foreign minister, Peter MacKay, told us this week that the rise of a maverick outsider and political rookie to leadership of the world’s top superpower is the dawn of an unpredictable era. “The tectonic plates are shifting,” he said.

His former boss agrees. Ex-PM Stephen Harper says Trump looks set to curb U.S. efforts to influence world affairs and focus on "America's vital national interest, narrowly defined, especially its economic interests." He sees the Trump presidency as “a major source of global uncertainty," Canadian Press reports.

ENERGY POLICY

At 11 a.m. ET on Commodities, we’ll get insight from former TransCanada (TRP.TO) CEO Hal Kvisle on Trump's energy policy & the impact on Canada. For all the cozy talk of friendship and co-operation, America’s growing energy production has made it an ever-greater competitor.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Trump was quick to bring up and express support for TransCanada’s stalled Keystone XL pipeline in their first conversation after the U.S. election.

But Trump has also said he wants clear benefits from XL for the United States, not just Canada, and there’s speculation that his approval won’t be simple or quick.

And, from 12 p.m. ET, onward we’re in for another treat. The acerbic Mark McQueen -- CEO of Wellington Financial and a former operative under Tory Prime Minister Brian Mulroney -- joins Ryerson University political professor Wayne Petrozzi and former International Trade Minister Jim Peterson to provide live reaction to Trump’s inauguration speech.

