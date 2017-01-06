TSX CLOSES IN ON RECORD TERRITORY

While U.S. stocks have made a habit of breaking records since Donald Trump’s surprise election win, Bay Street is still fighting to enter uncharted territory. The TSX came ever so close to breaching its record-closing high yesterday. At its peak during Thursday’s trading session, the composite index came within 36 points of that high-water mark registered in September 2014. We’ll gather insight today on where investment professionals are finding value and keep track of whether today’s the day the TSX hits a new high.

TRUMP VS THE AUTOMAKERS

This week we saw the U.S. president-elect threaten Toyota and GM with a “big border tax” and thank Ford for scrapping its plan to build a US$1.6-billion plant in Mexico. That prompted many of us to wonder whether Donald Trump will eventually take aim at how the automakers do business in Canada. We’ll find out how far Ontario is willing to go to defend the industry this afternoon when Paige speaks with Finance Minister Charles Sousa. Watch for the interview during Business Day PM.

“I DON’T THINK OUR POLITICIANS GET IT!”: BAY ST. VETERAN SLAMS CANADIAN LEADERS

Tom Caldwell took full aim at Canadian leaders for not doing enough to shake our dependence on the manufacturing industry, potentially making this country vulnerable to the whims of the incoming U.S. president. “We still don’t know what Mr. Trump is going to do that can be damaging here,” Caldwell said in an interview with BNN yesterday. “Our automobile sector is not sacrosanct in the Americans’ eyes.” He directed his most pointed commentary at Kathleen Wynne’s government: “…And, Ontario – I don’t understand where our brains are at.” If you missed the interview, check it out at BNN.ca. And don’t miss a special panel today at 12:30 p.m. ET on The Business News with a trio of CEOs who will discuss the risks and opportunities ahead as the world awaits Trump’s inauguration.

THE LONG ROAD BACK TO SURPLUS

Media outlets have picked up on a Finance Department document showing Canada is staring at deficits for decades to come as an aging population takes its toll on the federal coffers. The report was released without any fanfare just before Christmas. We’ve often heard long-term fiscal projections aren’t the most reliable, but they certainly provide a great talking point and open the door to tablesetter conversations for Budget 2017.

VISA, WAL-MART DECLARE TRUCE

First it was Thunder Bay residents who were blocked from paying with Visa at Wal-Mart stores. Then the retailing giant stopped accepting Visa in Manitoba. The rest of Canada was at risk of also falling victim to the fight over merchant fees. Now, the two companies are making nice, thus allowing all Visa card holders to pay with plastic again. We still don’t know who blinked in the battle. Fair game to explore this from a purely consumer perspective or with an analyst who can walk us through the risk of further disputes between retailers and card companies.

SHOPIFY, AMAZON COZY UP

Shopify shares shot up eight per cent yesterday after hinting at building closer ties with Amazon. A few hours later, it released more details about a sales integration agreement that was first disclosed last year. BNN is tracking down analyst reaction.

BNN AT CES

Yesterday he brought us fishing-friendly drones, among other gadgets, and Michael Hainsworth will have more hands-on time with next-generation technology at CES today in Las Vegas. Watch for show-and-tells throughout the day.

RELEASES/EVENTS:

- Notable data: Canadian labour force survey (8:30 a.m. ET), Canadian trade balance (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. non-farm payrolls (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. trade balance (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. factory orders (10 a.m. ET)

- Notable earnings: Jean Coutu

- 11:15 a.m. ET: Chicago Fed President Charles Evans delivers a speech in Chicago

- 1 p.m. ET: Richard Fed President Jeffrey Lacker delivers a speech in Baltimore