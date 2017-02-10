It looks as though the game is afoot again - with U.S. stocks hitting a record high after two weeks of moving sideways - and BNN viewers get a front-row seat.

Optimism entered the market yesterday as President Donald Trump raised expectations that his move to cut taxes is coming sooner than some investors had expected, promising a “phenomenal” announcement within three weeks.

The Standard & Poor’s index of 500 giant companies topped 2,307 to set a new closing high, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite Index also ending at records. And U.S. equity futures have been pointing to a higher open this morning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s benchmark index finished at 15,617.30, just a hair short of its own closing record of 15,657.63, set in 2014.

JOBS SURPRISE

Statistics Canada delivered another surprise jobs report this morning, with an additional 48,300 positions for January against an unchanged estimated.

The report follows December's 'rock 'em sock 'em' report that saw an additional 53,700 against another flat prediction.

TAX THREATS

But the prospect of low U.S. taxes poses a potential threat to Canada’s economy if it redirects investment dollars south of the border. At 10:10 a.m. ET, we get perspective from Paul Vieira, of The Wall Street Journal’s Ottawa bureau. He tells segment producer Adena Ali that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who meets Trump in Washington on Monday, has “for lack of better words, bent over backwards” to show that he’s willing to work with the White House on economic matters.

CRUDE HIGHS

Oil has rallied above US$53 after the International Energy Agency said OPEC members are following through on promised production cuts to prop up prices.

"Some producers, notably Saudi Arabia, (are) appearing to cut by more than required," the agency said.

At 11:10 a.m. ET on Commodities, we hear from Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas. He tells segment producer Amanda Whalen that the crude market will probably reach balance in 2017 but a massive drop in global stockpiles is unlikely.

GITZEL'S TAKE

And finally, we’re talking nuclear energy at 2:20 p.m. ET with Tim Gitzel, CEO of giant producer Cameco (CCO.TO), which has posted more than $360-million in impairments for 2016. “While it can be difficult to see beyond the weakness that has persisted for almost six years,” he says, “we see continued growth in reactor construction and, consequently, increasing uranium demand.”

