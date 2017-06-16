TSX'S FOUR-DAY SKID

The TSX Composite Index closed yesterday at the lowest level since December 6 after four straight losing sessions that have wiped 313 points off the benchmark. No surprise to see the materials and energy groups pulling up the rear during the losing streak after the price of gold got rocked yesterday and with oil trading near the lowest level since November. Today, we’ll take a closer look at the anatomy of Bay Street’s rough week thus far, and find out where investors are hunting for value as the TSX limps toward the middle of the year.

MORNEAU DEFENDS CANADA INFRASTRUCTURE BANK

The Finance Minister fielded many questions about the controversial infrastructure bank yesterday afternoon when he stepped before the Senate Finance committee. Governance and risk were top of mind in the line of questioning. On the former, BNN broke news yesterday morning when Jim Leech, the Prime Minister’s CIB advisor, told us he’s made his recommendation for the bank’s first chairperson. We’ll keep the CIB on the front burner.

UPDATING ALBERTA’S CLIMATE STRATEGY

The province’s Oil Sands Advisory Group is poised to release some of its recommendations at a news conference this afternoon in Calgary. The Globe and Mail is reporting they’ll call for “specific project emission permits” as part of the province’s plan to cap overall oil sands emissions at 100 megatonnes per year. BNN's Tara Weber will get us ready for the announcement, explain what’s at stake for industry and the province’s investment climate, and break the news when it lands at 3:00 p.m. ET.

BNN Advisor

Vancouver: Housing concerns cross generations

Winnipeg and Saskatchewan: The loonie and U.S. protectionism weigh on Central Canada

Yellowknife and Whitehorse: The hurdles of northern living and aboriginal issues

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-We’ll track developments after Russia’s defense ministry said it’s looking into the possibility its military killed ISIS’s leader in an air strike last month. Nothing is confirmed.

-Later today, U.S. President Donald Trump will reportedly unveil a plan to reverse some of the work Barack Obama did to start normalizing relations with Cuba. Timing of the announcement is still unconfirmed.

-Brookfield Asset Management holds its annual meeting this morning in Toronto. Paige will be there and will have plenty of insight on CEO Bruce Flatt’s view of the world.

-The Bank of Japan left its monetary policy strategy unchanged at a meeting today.

NOTABLE GUESTS

-2:30 p.m. ET: Morneau Economic Advisor Ken Courtis

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian international securities transactions (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. housing starts (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. consumer sentiment (1000)

-8:45 a.m. ET: Brian Mulroney delivers keynote at Canada 2020 conference in Ottawa

-10:30 a.m. ET: Brookfield Asset Management holds AGM in Toronto

-11:30 a.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland holds media call from Miami after Central American prosperity and security conference

-2:15 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau holds media avail in Ottawa alongside Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel

-3:00 p.m. ET: Alberta Energy Minister Shannon Phillips and Oil Sands Advisory Board Co-Chair Dave Collyer hold news conference in Calgary

-International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne in Ohio

