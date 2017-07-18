The United States has laid out its cards ahead of NAFTA negotiations that are expected to start as early as next month. “We’re going to end up having a level playing field,” President Donald Trump said yesterday afternoon. “I don’t want to say anything more than level, but if the playing field were slanted a little bit toward us, I’d accept that also.”

The 14 pages of objectives include many targets that were well telegraphed, like improving market access for American agricultural products. Others, like singling out the telecom and financial services industries stand out a bit more. Today we’ll chase reaction from industry principals, veterans and analysts.

We’ll also assess whether the Americans’ goal of scrapping the Chapter 19 dispute resolution mechanism could scupper the entire process, and round up reaction to their consumer-friendly bid to ramp up duty-free cross-border shipments to US$800, compared with the current $20 so-called de minimis rate in Canada. And that’s just scratching the surface. We have lots to sift through in the U.S. Trade Representative’s opening salvo.

TRUMP AGENDA HITS HURDLE

Worth pointing out that the U.S. president’s campaign to replace and replace the Affordable Care Act has suffered a significant setback. With support faltering, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s now planning to only proceed with a straight up repeal vote. We’ve got an ABC reporter lined up to establish the news and we’ll ask investment professionals if they’re worried about Trump’s ability to deliver on his agenda.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Home Capital Group said late yesterday its GIC base rose by almost $125 million between June 29 and July 14 as the Warren Buffett halo effect (and an aggressive marketing campaign) attracts depositors. The big unknown remains what Home Capital’s profit-growth capacity will be heading into the future. We now await an update when the company reports quarterly results on August 2.

-Sears Canada is back in court to seek approval for its liquidation strategy. BNN's Paige Ellis will be in the hearing room. Watch for updates from outside the courthouse.

-Netflix shares are rocketing higher in pre-market trading after the company outpaced subscriber growth estimates in the second quarter.

-The Financial Post and The Globe and Mail are both reporting the federal government will appoint former Telus official Ian Scott as Jean-Pierre Blais’ successor at the CRTC. We’re seeking confirmation.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Kinder Morgan, IBM, CSX, Johnson & Johnson

-9:00 a.m. ET: CMHC releases in depth report based on data from credit reporting agencies

-10:00 a.m. ET: Sears Canada insolvency hearing re. liquidation plans

-Council of the Federation continues in Edmonton; today’s agenda items: Canada-U.S. relations, global trade, infrastructure

-John Horgan to be sworn in as British Columbia’s premier

